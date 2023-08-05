Frank Craig Murder: Where is Doug Porter Now?

When Modesto, California, rancher Frank Craig suffered a horrific automobile accident in 2002, his loved ones considered it a stroke of bad luck. However, just two years after the incident, he was on the road again when his vehicle crashed into an irrigation canal, claiming his life on the spot. ‘Dateline: Deadly Current’ chronicles the tragic incident and portrays how the police started a homicide investigation despite locals believing it to be an accident. Well, let’s dive into the details surrounding Frank’s horrific murder and find out more, shall we?

How Did Frank Craig Die?

A resident of Modesto, California, Frank Craig was 85 at the time of his murder. Most people who knew him described him as a hardworking and kindhearted rancher who made his own fortune. Apart from helping others and making new friends, Frank was in love with vintage agricultural instruments and was obsessed with collecting them. As a matter of fact, he even dreamt of opening an agricultural museum and was determined to spend the fortune he had amassed to make his dream come true. However, little did Frank know that a crime fueled by hatred and greed would soon snatch his life away.

In 2002, about two years before his death, Frank was riding along in a pickup truck when it crashed into a tree on the roadside. Surprisingly, the driver escaped the wreck without much issue, even though the rancher had to be admitted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On top of it, the police discovered that the airbag on Frank’s side was disconnected but eventually classified the incident as an accident. Life went on as usual after the accident, and soon the local townsfolk forgot all about it.

In the meantime, Frank even looked forward to the completion of his agricultural museum, and most of his acquaintances claimed he was in love with life. Sadly, a second tragedy struck the 85-year-old on April 22, 2004, when the truck he was riding in crashed into an irrigation canal. The passenger side airbag did not work again, and although the driver managed to exit the vehicle safely, Frank’s injuries proved too severe, and he passed away soon after. Naturally, since he had died from injuries sustained in a car accident, there was no talk of a homicide investigation until further evidence revealed a sinister plot.

Who Killed Frank Craig?

When the police finally began investigating Frank’s death, they thoroughly searched the crime scene and even canvassed the area looking for witnesses, but to no avail. Yet, a few of his associates revealed that the 85-year-old was pretty close to local preacher Doug Porter, who had complete authority to use the rancher’s fortune to build the agriculture museum. Subsequently, the car accidents revealed another startling similarity as authorities soon discovered that Doug Porter was the driver on both occasions.

Nevertheless, when questioned, Doug insisted he was not involved in any foul play, and a lack of proper evidence forced the police to let him go. Interestingly, he did not let the police questioning affect him, and he even went on to deliver a eulogy at Frank’s funeral. Yet, during the eulogy, Doug claimed that Frank, a non-believer, had turned to God in the days leading up to his death. This statement seemed suspicious as people wondered how the preacher could have known when the 85-year-old would die.

That was when a few of the rancher’s loved ones began racking their brains before remembering how Doug and Frank’s relationship had soured in the days leading up to the murder. In fact, one witness who approached law enforcement officials mentioned that he overheard the victim and Doug quarreling over the phone. Besides, several others claimed the preacher was misusing Frank’s finances for his own benefit and did not even care about laying the foundation for the supposed museum. It was actually common knowledge that Doug had embezzled about a million dollars from the victim, and the investigators saw this as a motive for murder.

Once the police realized that the preacher had a motive for murder, they took apart the vehicle which had crashed into the irrigation canal, and sent it in for testing. Subsequently, results affirmed that the passenger side airbag was tinkered with manually, and someone had rigged it not to work in the event of a crash. Moreover, while Doug managed to sell the victim’s house shortly after his death, the police also found solid proof which showed he had stolen money from the 85-year-old. Thus, with enough evidence for a homicide case, Doug Porter was arrested and charged with murder.

Where is Doug Porter Now?

When presented in court, Doug Porter insisted on his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Regardless, the jury believed otherwise and convicted him on a count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, embezzlement, and elder abuse. As a result of which, Doug was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 2008. As of writing, he remains behind bars at the California State Prison in Sacramento, California.

