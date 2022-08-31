Frank Hart Murder: Where is James Robertson Now?

Sexual Battery convict, Frank Hart, had no idea that he would meet his end at the hands of a co-prisoner in prison. However, on December 10, 2008, authorities at Florida’s Charlotte Correctional Institution found him strangled to death inside his own cell by a garrote which was made from two socks. Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer: Means To An End’ chronicles the shocking murder and shows how the police quickly honed in on the perpetrator. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out more, shall we?

How Did Frank Hart Die?

Born on July 13, 1956, Frank Hart was a native of the state of Florida. According to reports, Frank, who was 52 years old at the time of his death, had committed a sexual battery crime in Florida’s Volusia County in December of 1993. It did not take long for authorities to suspect Frank of the crime, and when produced in court, the Florida native was sentenced to 10 months in prison in 1994.

The show mentioned that Frank served his time and was released normally, but the police soon found out that he had failed to register as a sexual offender once out of prison. Thus, Frank was arrested again and sentenced to 9 to 11 years in prison in 2003. Interestingly, in late 2008, Frank was asked to share a cell with a fellow prisoner at the Charlotte Correctional Institution in Punta Gorda, Florida. However, shortly after, on December 10, 2008, authorities found Frank’s unconscious body lying on the floor of his cell. Medical examiners soon rushed to the scene, but Frank was declared dead, and an autopsy determined that he had been strangled.

Who Killed Frank Hart?

Frank’s cellmate, James Robertson, was present in the cell with Frank’s deceased body when authorities initially discovered the murder. Moreover, since Frank was last seen alive in James’ company, the police naturally suspected him of the crime. Once investigators delved into James’ past, they realized he was a career criminal who had been in and out of prison multiple times throughout his life. The show mentioned that James had a criminal record from when he was a teenager and revealed that he had been sentenced to prison for all kinds of crimes, including robbery, petty theft, and even being an accessory to murder. Furthermore, the Netflix episode also stated that James’ sentence was increased as he tried to escape from jail and was responsible for several prison fights.

Nevertheless, before coming in contact with Frank, James was kept in solitary imprisonment for quite some time, which infuriated and angered him. Desperate to find a way out and determined not to share his cell with a sexual abuser, James decided to take matters into his own hands. He made a garrote from two socks and waited for an opportune moment to strike. Finally, on December 10, 2008, he used a 25-minute window between the guard patrols and strangled Frank to death.

Where is James Robertson Today?

Interestingly, while James pled guilty to Frank’s murder, he was not given the death penalty immediately. However, the prisoner almost pleaded to be sentenced to death, and ultimately, in 2012, the authorities agreed and placed him on death row. Since then, James has been on death row at the Florida State Prison in Raiford, Florida, and mentioned that being sentenced to death was one of his methods to get out of solitary confinement. However, viewers should note that there is no news of a specific execution date as of the present.

