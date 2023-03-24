Frank “Marty” Theer Murder: Where Are Michelle​​ Theer and John Diamond Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Scorned: Fatal Fury: Military Love Triangle’ chronicles the gruesome murder of Capt Frank Martin “Marty” Theer in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in December 2000. What followed was the revelation of a vicious love triangle, court martial, and chasing a perpetrator across state lines. If you’re interested in finding out more about the case, including the killers’ identities and current whereabouts, we’ve your back. Let’s dive in then, shall we?

How Did Frank “Marty” Theer Die?

Capt Frank Martin “Marty” Theer was born to Linda Gettler on February 26, 1969, in Würzburg, Stadtkreis Würzburg in Bavaria (Bayern), Germany. Linda recounted how Marty grew up in Denver and used to play ball and board games with other children in the neighborhood. His friends missed him when he left home to attend the Air Force Academy. She reminisced, “He was a very, very tender person. There wasn’t a mean bone in his body. He wouldn’t have anything bad to say about anybody.”

Marty met Michelle Catherine Forcier during high school, and their families and friends thought it was a perfect match. Michelle was outgoing and extroverted, perfectly balancing Marty’s quieter, more reserved demeanor. Both of them hailed from Army families who were ambitious and focused on building their careers. After graduation, they each pursued their own career choices. Marty graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1991. Marty enlisted in the Air Force, and Michelle joined the Air Force Reserves.

For the next four years, the couple shared a long-distance relationship. However, after Michelle’s company activated for service in the Persian Gulf War in 1991, Marty decided they had been apart long enough and proposed to his high school sweetheart. The Theers shifted from one military base to another for the following six years. In December 2000, 31-year-old Air Force Captain Marty was a C-130 pilot based at Pope Air Force Base in Fayetteville in Cumberland County, North Carolina.

On December 17, 2000, Marty and Michelle​​ traveled from Fayetteville to Cary with Dr. Thomas Harbin, a fellow psychologist who shared office space with Michelle, his wife, and another couple, for a dinner to celebrate the holidays. After dinner, the Theers drove back to Michelle and Thomas’ Fayetteville office and arrived at 10:30 pm to drop off the accompanying couples. According to reports, the military couple had left for their home but returned approximately a few minutes later after Michelle wanted a reference book from her office.

While getting the book from her office, Michelle was shocked to hear gunshots ringing outside and rushed to the parking lot to find Marty lying in a pool of blood. She ran to a late-night video store about a block away to get help. When the police arrived along with emergency respondents, the 31-year-old Air Force Captain had already expired. According to his autopsy report, the official cause of death was extreme blood loss due to five gunshot wounds, including one fired at close range just behind his left ear.

Who Killed Frank “Marty” Theer?

According to the show, the officers from the Fayetteville Police Department looked into the Theer’s marriage and learned she had been carrying out an extra-marital affair. The lives of military spouses are hardly uncomplicated, and the Theers’ relationship was no different. Marty was often gone for weeks, and the couple resorted to bickering whenever they were together. They managed to hold onto their marriage as long as Michelle was busy earning her Psychology degree. But she started to suffer from boredom once she passed out and went to work.

She began feeling the void of Marty’s absence even more, and the lonely spouse turned to the internet to fill her long silent hours, logging into adult chat rooms. According to court documents, she met an Army staff sergeant named John M. Diamond in one such online space in 1998, and the two quickly hit off. John graduated high school, enlisted in the United States Army in 1991, and was on his second marriage when he started the affair with Michelle. Like the Theers, he also hailed from a family boasting a long line of military men.

When Marty returned from his six-week flight training course in Little Rock, Arkansas, he realized his marriage was rocky. The couple attended marriage counseling, where Marty complained about Michelle being a sub-par housekeeper, while she alleged him to be obsessive-compulsive. Within a few weeks, they realized their marriage was almost over, and Michelle moved in with John in an off-base apartment. As per reports, they vacationed in Netherlands Antilles, and she even applied to the Saba University School of Medicine, where she listed John on the application as her fiance.

However, their spark fizzled out as quickly as it started, and Michelle returned home to Marty. But she continued her on-off relationship with John, with the latter sending her emails and private messages where he professed her love for her. According to court documents, she and John continued their affair after Marty’s death and even took a trip to Florida together. Meanwhile, the investigators connected him to a similar model semiautomatic pistol used to kill Marty.

When John learned the police desired to acquire the gun for ballistics testing, he reported that his vehicle had been broken into on base and the weapon stolen. Due to his false statements, the military authorities charged him with making a false official statement, false swearing, and obstruction of justice. He was placed into pretrial confinement at a military facility in February 2001 and charged with premeditated murder, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice the following month.

Where Are Michelle​​ Theer and John Diamond Now?

John’s Court Martial commenced in August 2001, with Michelle invoking her Fifth Amendment rights to the prosecution’s questions. A six-panel military jury convicted John Diamond on all counts, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. However, John’s family alleged he did not act of his own volition and that Michelle forced him to be a part of the murder conspiracy. The investigators thought the same too, and she was indicted for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in May 2002.

However, the 33-year-old Michelle, who had moved from Fayetteville and was living in New Orleans, disappeared by the time the US Marshals arrived to arrest her. Within three months of her disappearance, Michelle was arrested by the authorities at a cottage in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida, in August 2002. According to court documents, she had undergone plastic surgery, bleached her hair, changed her name to Liza Pendragon, and maxed out on her credit cards. Her trial began in September 2004.

She was convicted of first-degree murder by aiding and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Michelle was sentenced to life in prison without parole on the first-degree murder charge plus 13 additional years on a conspiracy charge. According to official records, the 54-year-old Michelle is incarcerated at the Anson Correctional Institution, while John, 50, is serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Coleman Medium.

