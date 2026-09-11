Frank Pellegrino: Where is the FBI Agent Now?

CBS’ ‘Daughters of 9/11’ centers on Elizabeth Miller and Jessica Trant, both of whom lost their father during the tragedy that occurred on September 11, 2001. The documentary also features an in-depth interview with the now-retired FBI Special Agent, Frank Pellegrino, in which he delves deeper into the details of how he spent more than a decade tracking down the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM). The agent also discussed his attempt to understand the details of the tragedy and spoke about his interview with Khalid after capturing him. Although thousands of people had lost their lives during the attacks, no formal trial or convictions have taken place to this day.

Frank Pellegrino’s Pursuit of KSM Began After the World Trade Center Bombing

Frank Pellegrino had always been driven by his desire to serve the community and prevent terrorism. It eventually paved the way for him to become a Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). After he joined the counterterrorism division, a turning point arrived in his career when the World Trade Center in New York was bombed on February 26, 1993. Reports state that the investigation soon revealed that a man named Ramzi Yousef was the mastermind behind the attack. Furthermore, they discovered that Ramzi had accomplices and was also involved in the Manila Air/Bojinka plot. The Manila Air/Bojinka plot was reportedly an elaborate plan that involved bombing commercial aircraft, as per the records.

According to reports, the FBI found that there was a possible connection between Ramzi’s uncle, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), and the second plot. In 1993, Frank became one of the agents assigned to the Manila Air Plot case and the fugitive investigation into Khalid. It is worth noting that Khalid has never been convicted or sentenced in connection with the plot. In February 1995, Ramzi was taken into custody in Pakistan and brought back to New York. There, he and Eyad Ismoil (the van driver) were convicted of the charges related to the World Trade Center bombing case in November 1997 and later sentenced. Ramzi was also found guilty regarding the Manila Air plot and was sentenced to life imprisonment, to be served consecutively.

Further records suggest that Frank, meanwhile, followed leads to capture Khalid. On September 11, 2001, a tragedy struck the country when two hijacked planes crashed into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center. Things changed on March 1, 2003, when Khalid was captured in Pakistan. According to the official report, he was initially held in the CIA’s secret detention program, where he was subjected to the enhanced interrogation program, which included “waterboarding.” He was transferred to US military custody in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in September 2006. Frank stated on the show that he then got the chance to interview Khalid, during which the latter confessed to his involvement in the planning, obtaining funds, and training operatives for the 9/11 attacks.

Frank Remains Hopeful for Justice Despite KSM’s Excluded Confession

Following his transfer to Guantánamo Bay, Khalid has remained in US military custody to this day. However, legal issues soon arose regarding his confession, with the defense arguing that the statements were obtained under coercive circumstances. In August 2026, the judge scheduled a trial for Khalid and three additional individuals for June 5, 2028. On August 28, a military judge overseeing the 9/11 case ruled that the confession statements that Khalid had made to the FBI agents, including Frank, in January 2007, were inadmissible in the trial. The judge noted that Khalid’s interrogation occurred after he was transferred from the custody of the CIA, during which he underwent the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program.

In one of Frank’s interviews, he expressed disappointment over the decision to exclude Khalid’s confession from the trial. In his statements, Frank also said he was unhappy with the government’s decision not to appeal the ruling. In the show, he revealed that he feels guilty to this day that he was unable to take Khalid into custody before the tragedy of 9/11 happened. While speaking on the matter, Frank stated, “I had five years to find him, and we didn’t.” He also mentioned, “It’s uncomfortable at times.” However, he holds on to the hope that his decades of work will one day pay off, and he emphasizes that justice will prevail.

Frank Likely Keeps His Private Life Out of the Spotlight After His Retirement

Before Frank’s decades-long experience in law enforcement, he had always been driven by his zeal to expand his knowledge and build a unique identity for himself. Following his graduation from high school, he enrolled at St. John’s University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1978. He eventually earned the degree in 1982 and stepped into the professional world with his newfound skills. Frank joined the then-global accounting firm Coopers and Lybrand as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in June 1985 and served in the position until September 1987.

In 1988, Frank went on to pursue a Juris Doctor (JD) degree in Law at St John’s University. While he was still studying at St John’s University, he pursued his passion for serving the community and became a Special Agent with the FBI in September 1987. After completing his Juris Doctor in 1992, he had the opportunity to join the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. In that role, he worked on several high-profile cases, including the 9/11 attacks.

Ultimately, in December 2020, Frank made the difficult decision to step away from his career and enter retirement. Most recently, in September 2026, he was interviewed by Major Garrett on ‘The Takeout,’ where the retired special agent discussed his role in capturing Khalid and his views on the judge’s decision to exclude the confession from the upcoming trial. As of writing, Frank has seemingly decided to shield details about his personal life from the limelight.

Read More: Elizabeth Miller: Where is Douglas Miller’s Daughter Now?