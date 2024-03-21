Freaknik: Where are the Atlanta Street Party Founders Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Freaknik did not end in the way its founders had established it back in 1982 while attending Spelman College at Atlanta University. After all, as carefully explored in Hulu’s ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,’ they conceived it as a way to celebrate Black culture and to have a good time, but it actually ended up being freaky. The name was inspired by a popular single by Chic named “Le Freak” and the word picnic, but it ended up being so much more – so now, let’s find out more about these founders, shall we?

Sharon Toomer is a Maryland-based Entrepreneur

Although Sharon graduated from Spelman College with a degree in English Literature, she actually kickstarted her career in the Kings County District Attorney’s Office in 1999. For over three years, she served as a Deputy Director of Public Information (C. Hynes admin) in Brooklyn, New York before embracing her degree and joining CNN as an Editorial Guest Producer. Only then did she move on to be a Communications Coordinator at The Professional Staff Congress/CUNY for a year before embracing the title of Director of Communications & Membership at ABFE: A Philanthropic Partnership for Black Communities.

Then came Sharon’s stint as a Political Reporting Fellow and Case Study Partner at The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism before she again returned to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office as the Director of Interoffice Communications for a transition period. Then she moved on to serve as the Senior Vice President of Public Affairs & Policy at Matlock Advertising & PR, which soon led her to evolve into the Executive Director at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), the IncuBetter Fellow at The Athena Advisors Consulting, and Head Organizational and Nonprofit Support at Black and Brown News (BBN). But now, Sharon is the proud Founder & Principal of Tommer Strategies in Silver Spring, Maryland, an organization she herself established in 2002 as a way to spread her wings and help others do the same.

