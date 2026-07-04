Frédéric Rouquier Murder: Where is Jose Antonio Romero Ors AKA Jaro Now?

During the 1980s, Spain experienced an upsurge in football-related extremism, which came into focus on HBO Max’s ‘Ultras: Passion and Death.’ The episode titled ‘One of Our Own’ further exposes the dangerous consequences of extremism, which eventually led to the death of a 20-year-old French national, Frédéric François Rouquier, in January 1991 in Barcelona, Spain. His friend, 16-year-old José María Arboleas Martínez, was also attacked at the scene but fortunately survived. Through interviews with experts and officials involved in the case, the episode also dives into the investigation that pointed to the killer and his accomplices.

Frédéric Rouquier Was Returning Home After a Match When He Was Stabbed

Frédéric François Rouquier arrived as a bundle of joy in his parents’ lives sometime around 1971 in Perpignan, France. From his childhood, he shared an unbreakable bond with his beloved sister, Silvye Rouquier. According to reports, his friends and acquaintances described him as an outgoing person. It notably helped him gain several friends in his life’s journey. Although further details about his education aren’t publicly available, one of the officials on the show revealed that Frédéric was quite active in the French far-right movements.

Eventually, Frédéric decided to visit Barcelona, Spain, to meet his sister, who was staying there at the time. During his time in the city, he reportedly worked at a clothing shop. Besides that, he was a passionate football fan and a notable supporter of the Espanyol team. On January 13, 1991, he and his 16-year-old friend, José María Arboleas Martínez, attended an Espanyol match against Sporting Gijón at the Sarrià stadium. After 8 pm, both of them reportedly headed toward the metro when a group of five men suddenly attacked them.

During the attack, Frédéric and José were both stabbed before the assailants fled the scene. Following that, the bystanders quickly alerted the authorities. Frédéric and José were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, the 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries shortly after. According to a law enforcement official, the autopsy revealed that Frédéric first suffered a defensive wound to his left hand before he was stabbed twice in the chest. His cause of death was determined to be the fatal stab wounds. Although José sustained critical stab wounds, his condition fortunately became stable after receiving treatment.

Witness Statements Helped Officials Track The Killer and His Accomplices

After authorities arrived at the scene, they tracked a witness, and he informed them that a group of five skinheads (members of football-related extremist groups who shaved their heads) who attacked Frédéric and José had their faces covered, as per reports. Further official reports indicate that the witness revealed the assailants fled the scene in a red Ford Fiesta and provided the detectives with the license plate number. According to investigative records, the plate was traced back to a young man who had connections to the Boixos Nois, Barcelona’s ultra group (a football-extremist section).

When the young man was questioned, he reportedly admitted to his involvement. A Boixos Nois member, Sergi Segarra, who was attacked in December 1990, contacted the police and informed them that his fellow group members had vowed to avenge his attack, per records. According to court records, officials ultimately deduced it was a planned attack in retaliation for the assault on Sergi. Police records specify that as investigators continued digging deeper, they identified the suspects, including the one who killed Frédéric and the individuals who attacked José.

On January 15, 1991, José Antonio Romero Ors, AKA Jaro, David Ventura Aparicio, Javier Calaf Martínez, Jorge Esteve Sánchez, and Lluís Calafell López (a minor at the time) were arrested. Judicial sources reported that four of the five men confessed that they aimed to scare Frédéric and José, but none of the suspects admitted to committing the murder directly. According to court records, Jaro was the person who confessed to using a machete to stab José and Frédéric. They were reportedly charged with attempted murder and assault, while Jaro faced the charge of murder.

José Antonio Romero Ors and His Accomplices Are Likely Maintaining a Low Profile Today

Three years after the 1991 stabbing, José Antonio Romero Ors, AKA Jaro, David Ventura Aparicio, Javier Calaf Martínez, Jorge Esteve Sánchez, and Lluís Calafell López, went on trial at the Barcelona Provincial Court in 1994. According to reports, during the trial, the prosecution emphasized that the suspects had intended to kill Frédéric and José from the beginning. Although Javier, David, Jorge, and Lluís confessed to assaulting both of them, the defense reportedly emphasized they only meant to scare the 20-year-old and 16-year-old.

Furthermore, Jaro claimed in his statements that despite committing the murder, it was not premeditated. As per the officials on the show, Jaro was found guilty of manslaughter instead of murder and was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in prison. On the other hand, Javier, David, Jorge, and Lluís were convicted of assault, and they were sentenced to between 6 and 17 years in prison. After the judgment, the defense appealed the convictions and sought reduced sentences. The prosecution also reportedly appealed to upgrade the conviction of manslaughter to murder.

In 1996, the Supreme Court reportedly classified the crime as premeditated murder and increased their collective sentences to 140 years. Reports indicate that while Jaro remained in prison, David, Javier, Jorge, and Lluís had been granted semi-open prison status by 1998. Jaro was reportedly also released from prison but was again arrested regarding an unrelated assault case in April 2006. However, it remains unclear if he was convicted of the charge. As of writing, no official records provide details about the current whereabouts of Jaro, David, Javier, Jorge, and Lluís. It appears that they are leading a quiet life away from the limelight.

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