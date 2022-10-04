Frederick Huff Murder: Where Are Kenneth Dailey, Willie Henderson, and Bertha Owens Now?

In October 1996, a 64-year-old man, Frederick Huff, had been beaten senseless and his TV and VCR were stolen in St. Louis City, Missouri. The alleged perpetrators were caught about 2 months later based on the evidence of a woman who had been nabbed by the police on charges of stealing and evading probation. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Reasonable Doubt: Villain or Victim?’ follows the case minutely, presenting contradictory evidence to the ones resulting in the conviction. So what really happened? Let’s find out.

How Did Frederick Huff Die?

In 1996, the California Gardens apartments in Benton Park West in South St. Louis City, Missouri, were earmarked as subsidized housing for the elderly, disabled, and individuals with low income. Frederick Huff lived in the first-floor apartment of the housing complex, was restricted to a wheelchair, and used a voice activator ever since being diagnosed with throat cancer. The apartments were constructed in a U-shape around a courtyard with motel-styled exterior steps and walkways that went to the second story.

On October 18, 1996, a 64-year-old man, Frederick Huff was fatally beaten by allegedly 4 assailants while in the course of robbing his TV and VCR. The police arrived at the scene after getting 911 calls from a neighbor named Ellen Wright, a woman in her forties at the time. They took the injured victim to a nearby hospital where he died 20 days later.

Who Killed Frederick Huff?

The police initially had no witnesses or evidence to go except to file a case of homicide after Frederick died in the hospital. However, they caught a break when they arrested a woman named Felicia Jones, who used to live on a floor above Frederick’s apartment on the night of the assault. She had a warrant out in her name in St. Louis County for pending felony charges on 3 counts of stealing in Clayton, North Carolina. Also, she had not finished her prior probation for stealing and third-degree assault.

She was looking at a long prison term when claimed to be a witness to a homicide. She claimed that on the night of the assault, she was living with Virgil “Shaky” Danzie and was hosting a group of people who had been drinking and smoking crack. Felicia claimed that she and Virgil saw 4 people beating Frederick to death – her on-off boyfriend, Kenneth Dailey, Bertha Ann Owens, Paulette Bryant, and Kenneth’s friend, Willie “Smooth” Henderson.

Felicia and Virgil had stood at the storm door and watched the crime unfold before their eyes. The detectives took her to seize the clothes Kenny had worn that night, according to her. Forensics found blood on the shirt’s neck that eventually did not match the victim’s. After arresting Bertha, Kenneth, and Willie, the investigators brought in Ellen and showed her 3 sets of images, each with the arrested people and 2 strangers. She recognized the 3 as the ones she’d seen earlier outside the victim’s apartment. Kenneth, Willie, and Bertha were charged with the murder of Frederick, but Paulette was let go due to some undisclosed reason.

Where Are Kenneth Dailey, Willie Henderson, and Bertha Owens Today?

All the 3 were convicted and sentenced to life in prison, with Bertha receiving the heaviest sentence: life plus 45 years. However, Midwest Innocence Project was convinced that Bertha was wrongfully convicted and started gathering evidence ever since with the hope of overturning her conviction. As per the episode, Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva also interviewed an ex-inmate of Felicia, named who claimed that Felicia had told her that she had lied.

Both Willie’s and Bertha’s appeals failed in 2001, while Moss died in 2015 of heart disease. As of now, the remaining 2 alive convicts continue to serve out their sentences in prison in Missouri.

