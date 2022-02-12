Frederick Trayers Murder: Where is Jennifer Trayers Now?

The police made a chilling discovery at a condo in San Diego, California, in December 2010. Frederick Trayers was found dead while his wife, Jennifer, was injured. What followed was how the authorities and Jennifer had two versions of how the events unfolded on the night in question. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Scorned: Love Kills: Naval Affairs’ brings the viewers these contrasting versions and what happened to Jennifer in the aftermath. So, let’s find out more about this case then, shall we?

How Did Frederick Trayers Die?

Frederick John Trayers III was born in December 1968 and went on to get a degree in mechanical engineering after high school. He then served as a Naval flight officer, attending medical school soon after. An expert in treating battlefield injuries, Frederick was a doctor at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego. At the time of the incident, the 41-year-old had been married to Jennifer for almost twenty years.

On December 6, 2010, authorities entered the Trayers’ home after Frederick had missed a few shifts at the hospital. Inside, they found Jennifer with seemingly self-inflicted puncture wounds on her chest and Frederick dead. He had been stabbed twice in the chest and eight times in the back, leading to almost instant death. One of the stab wounds in the chest pierced his heart.

Who Killed Frederick Trayers?

Jennifer was first treated for her injuries. As the investigation carried on, the police looked at the couple’s history, believing that Jennifer was responsible for her husband’s death. They learned that both had cheated on each other in the past. In fact, Frederick had been having an affair with Danielle Robins, a doctor he met aboard the USS Mercy in August 2010. In the ensuing trial, Danielle’s testimony proved to be crucial.

The Naval doctor stated they fell in love and continued the relationship despite Frederick’s marital status. However, she claimed they never had sex. According to Danielle, Frederick didn’t feel like his marriage with Jennifer was working out and that he was contemplating leaving her. However, a week before Frederick’s murder, Jennifer talked about being pregnant, and that was when Danielle decided to end things.

Danielle said in court, “He (Frederick) told her he had been planning to leave, but If she wanted him to stay for the baby, that he would.” Furthermore, on the day of the murder, Danielle received a multi-page email from Jennifer. The letter mentioned how much she loved Frederick and had been there for him throughout their marriage despite Frederick’s infidelity in the past.

Jennifer took the stand in her defense in January 2012. She talked of feeling anxious and stressed in the months leading up to the incident when she suspected Frederick of having an affair. When Jennifer confronted him, he denied the affair. Then, in October, she used computer software and found out her husband’s emails with another woman. The defense claimed that on the morning of the incident, Jennifer grabbed a knife from the kitchen and asked Frederick the best way to kill herself.

According to Jennifer, Frederick then took out his military knife, offering it to her. A struggle ensued after she cut into her chest. Jennifer attacked Frederick but didn’t remember much after the first one or two stabs. The defense further stated she had minimal memory of what happened in the next two days.

Where is Jennifer Trayers Now?

In February 2012, Jennifer was found guilty of second-degree murder. The prosecution claimed that she killed Frederick after he took sleep medication. On the other hand, her lawyers unsuccessfully argued the crime happened in the heat of passion. About a month later, Jennifer, then 43, was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison. Records indicate that she remains incarcerated at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, Madera County. Jennifer will be eligible for parole in 2022.

