Who Was Frederick von Mierers? How Did He Die?

The life of Frederick von Mierers became one of the most talked-about topics in New York’s spiritual arena from the 1980s to the 1990s. HBO’s ‘Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult’ revisits the troubling story through in-depth interviews with the models, like John Hoyt AKA Hoyt Richards, and individuals who were associated with Frederick and his movement, Eternal Values. The show further discusses the group and how Frederick operated a glamor-filled world of New York socialites, aspiring models, and a community whose lives centered on self-improvement and spiritual growth. It was later called a cult that manipulated and exploited the members.

Frederick von Mierers Transitioned From His Career as a Model to an Astrologer

Fred Meyers, later known as Frederick von Mierers, was born on December 25, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York. Sadly, the relationship between his father and mother, Dorothea Carroll, didn’t work out, and they parted ways. In the city, his father ran a successful dry-cleaning business, while his mother reportedly raised him alone. Although further information about his personal life is unavailable, it was reported that he adopted the name Frederick when he entered the professional world as a model in the late 1960s. Eventually, he made his way to London, England, where he briefly worked as an escort for debutantes in the early 1970s. Around the same time, he started learning more about astrology. Eventually, Frederick returned to Manhattan, New York, and established himself as an Interior Designer.

Frederick’s deepening knowledge about astrology simultaneously helped him offer psychic readings and astrology charts to interested individuals. According to official reports, in January 1978, he claimed that he had started getting visions about his past lives. In his statements, he further claimed that a new persona/alien from the star Arcturus had taken over his body to teach his followers how to become leaders of the new age. At the time, Frederick was residing in an apartment in New York City. He began to rise as a popular socialite and was listed in the Social Register, becoming one of New York’s most influential people. Frederick frequently hosted parties, which helped him meet more young people he considered physically beautiful, as per reports.

As his following grew, Frederick reportedly began preaching his version of New Age ideas, Eastern philosophy, and doomsday prophecy. Ultimately, in the early 1980s, he founded the Eternal Values movement. Official records indicate that he was also a part of a cable TV show and a radio program, where he provided personal astrology readings to people in need. Frederick’s teachings gained wider attention when his claims were featured in Ruth Montgomery’s book ‘Aliens Among Us’ in June 1985. According to the book, he claimed that he experienced a “bewildering substitution of egos.” As per Hoyt Richards, he reportedly preached about sexual abstinence and set the condition that the beauty standard was necessary to gain membership into Eternal Values.

Frederick von Mierers Died From AIDS Complications at the Age of 43

According to some former members of Eternal Values, Frederick allegedly made the newly recruited people undergo certain sexual rites, which served as a form of initiation. As his popularity rose, he was interviewed, during which he claimed that his parents died when he was just 4 years old, and he had predicted their car crash. According to reports, Frederick claimed that he was raised by his grandparents, who sadly passed away when he was 16 years old. In his statements, he said that he then allegedly came under the guardianship of his godmother, Mrs. Earle Kress Williams, who introduced him to his social life. As per Hoyt’s statements, Frederick put the group members on a strict diet and asked them to cut ties with their families and dedicate themselves to the cause of Eternal Values.

The movement reportedly began selling books and recorded tapes, while also offering seminars and classes at colleges. According to official reports, Frederick began selling gemstones, claiming it was to help followers face their struggles. He began attending more TV shows, which further helped him discuss and preach his beliefs and teachings. As per court records, things took a turn when Frederick was diagnosed with AIDS during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. As he reportedly began facing the condition, he relocated from New York to a home owned by Eternal Values in Lake Lure, North Carolina. On February 4, 1990, Frederick died from AIDS-related complications at the age of 43. Following that, a March 1990 report revealed that several former members of Eternal Values contacted the authorities, alleging that Frederick had committed fraud.

Consequently, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office began an investigation into Frederick’s sale of overpriced gemstones. Official reports suggest that the prosecution suspected that he might have been involved in an illegal multimillion-dollar gem ring and sold approximately $2 million worth of gems for cash. They reportedly claimed that Frederick would increase the stones’ values for profit. According to reports, the officials believed that several jewelry appraisers from New York were likely involved. Another report suggests that Frederick’s former followers alleged he made them sign away their houses and hard-earned money. However, after Frederick’s death, the investigation was officially dropped, and he was reportedly never charged with any crime. Ultimately, in the early 2000s, Eternal Values was reportedly disbanded due to a lack of funds.

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