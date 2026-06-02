Frederick von Mierers Net Worth: How Rich Was the Eternal Values Leader at the Time of His Death?

Although Frederick von Mierers passed away at age 43 in 1990 from complications related to AIDS, he had already managed to establish quite a polarizing audience from across the globe. That’s because he claimed to have an alien soul from the distant star Arcturus, one that had walked into his physical being to make him a prophet to save humans from an impending apocalypse. He was actually so charming that he had ended up with a massive following, as explored in HBO’s ‘Bring Me the Beauties,’ only to then allegedly become controlling, greedy, and manipulative.

How Did Frederick von Mierers Earn His Net Worth?

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Frederick von Mierers was reportedly born as Fred Meyers to Dorothea Carroll and her then-unidentified partner in a rather middle-class household. However, he was primarily raised by a single parent since they split when he was just a young boy — his mother worked hard to provide for them while his father operated a dry-cleaning business. It’s unclear how he went on to kick-start his career as a model under his moniker as soon as he became an adult around the mid-1960s, but we do know he fabricated his life story at the time.

As per the documentary series, Frederick used to claim he lost his parents in a car crash at age 4 and his grandparents at age 16, so his guardianship ultimately went to his godmother. He reportedly even went as far as to identify her as wealthy socialite Mrs. Earl Kress Williams, who not only encouraged him to follow his dreams but also introduced him to high society. He alleged that’s how he got a foot into the entertainment industry, following which his aesthetics, compassion, and physique enabled him to climb the modeling ladder — he simply fit in.

In fact, by the time the 1970s rolled around, whether it be fashion shoots, print campaigns, runway events, or video advertisements, socialite Frederick was in high demand to do it all. He soon also began delving into the intricate worlds of astrology, mysticism, and spirituality, all the while spreading his creative wings to become a professional modernist interior designer. His passion reportedly shone through his work to such an extent that it resulted in him landing several lucrative opportunities and evolving into the protégé of iconic decorator Billy Baldwin.

Thus, by the age of 30, Frederick had become a prominent figure in high society and entertainment, especially with his name appearing in the highly coveted New York Social Register. The fact that he started claiming psychic abilities and offering life readings through means of astrology initially only added to his eclectic charm, just for things to change in the late 1970s. That’s when he alleged he was going through a really hard time emotionally, mentally, and physically, resulting in an alien soul from the star Arcturus to enter into his being and save him.

According to the aforementioned original, Frederick claimed this walk-in soul spoke to him about his life’s goal now being to find other “walk-ins” and help them become natural leaders. He said he was also shown images of himself as a prophet, after which he was told the other alleged walk-ins would be key for the survival of the human race during an impending apocalypse. Therefore, he began his search for those he believed were like him, all the while also broadcasting his ideas/knowledge of community, communication, connection, and core spirituality.

Frederick became even more immersed in these notions upon reading a longtime Washington newspaper’s political columnist, Ruth Montgomery’s book on mysticism, ‘A Search for the Truth.’He then dedicated every bit of his energy to finding like-minded people, bringing them together in a seemingly safe space, and sharing their experiences on his late-night broadcast show. However, it was the aforementioned author penning about him for almost 4 chapters in her 1985 book ‘Aliens Among Us’ that really propelled him to the next level. So, it led to him naming his group of loyal followers Eternal Values.

Frederick then referred to himself as an expert on metaphysics as well as psychology, all the while continuing to offer life readings plus encourage abstinence, familial distance, and strict diets. He claimed there was a need for his followers to let go of “problematic egos,” whether it be within themselves or in their environment, so as to attract fellow walk-ins or bring him “the beauties.” Soon after, he turned Eternal Values into a sophisticated business corporation, comprising a new chat/testimonial show, lectures/seminars/audiotape programs, and an offshoot venture called Ultimate Fitness Opportunity (UFO).

As if that’s not enough, under the banner of Eternal Values, self-proclaimed psychic Frederick even published several books to spread his message, sold supplements with the aim of helping others, and dealt in valuable gems he purported to have healing powers. Moreover, per the HBO production, there was an expectation that his followers would give him everything they had to ensure they didn’t slip from their duties, almost as if it were a tithe. Allegedly, if they were professionals with full-time jobs, they gave him most of their earnings; if they didn’t have a source of income, they devoted all their time.

Frederick von Mierers Net Worth

When Frederick untimely passed away from AIDS-related complications at age 43 on February 4, 1990, he was a self-described “walk-in alien” and a highly accomplished entrepreneur. In fact, apart from all his businesses under the banner of Eternal Values, he had his own painting venture throughout the 1980s and assets that included several prime real estate properties. It has been reported that he once resided in a luxurious townhouse before selling it to purchase an apartment, where he eventually founded his spiritual and mystical group. He always vehemently claimed Eternal Values was not a cult.

Frederick’s primary place of residence in the 1980s was unit 4N in an apartment building on the Upper East Side in New York. We specify “primary” because he reportedly owned at least 5 additional apartments in the same building and allegedly transformed them into communal living spaces for his followers. Then, in 1987, through the Eternal Values corporation, he purchased a beautiful 3.38-acre property in Lake Lure, North Carolina, roughly 40 miles southeast of Asheville, for $400,000. This massive estate is where he sadly died in 1990.

Coming to Frederick’s alleged earnings through his followers, which came in the form of their income or their free labor, according to the documentary series, it was likely in the millions. In fact, former male supermodel and Eternal Values member Hoyt Richards has long stated he was one of the group’s primary funders during his 2 decades with them. He claims that apart from keeping enough money to pay his personal bills, he gave them “everything he made,” which he estimates to be over $4.5 million. Therefore, taking all these factors into consideration, along with Frederick’s own personal income as a psychic, model, and interior designer through the years, we believe his net worth at the time of his death was $10 million.

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