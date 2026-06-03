Hoyt Richards: Where is the Former Model Now?

HBO’s ‘Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult’ delves deeper into the details of the spiritual group/movement, Eternal Values, which was later referred to as a cult. At 16, John Hoyt, popularly known as Hoyt Richards, was living in Nantucket, Massachusetts, when he crossed paths with the group’s creator, Frederick von Mierers. Eventually, Hoyt began rising in the modeling industry but also became entangled with the spiritual group. In the show, he was interviewed along with several other former members of the movement, who shed light on the lives they endured as members, and the consequences that followed. Ultimately, Hoyt left the cult officially in 1999 with the help of his friend, Fabio Lanzoni, who was also a model.

Hoyt Richards Reinvented Himself as an Entrepreneur After a Successful Modeling Career

Before his entanglement with Eternal Values, John Hoyt was residing in Nantucket, Massachusetts. As a top student of his class, he graduated from The Haverford School in June 1980. He then enrolled at Haileybury College, where he studied Chemistry and Biology at A Levels. There, he actively participated in the football and basketball teams. Hoyt completed his studies there in 1981, then pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at Princeton University. At the university, he was a proud member of the Varsity Football team. Unfortunately, in his junior year, he suffered a shoulder injury, which ended his athletic career. Hoyt admitted that it created an identity crisis for him, leading him to reach out to Frederick von Mierers.

In May 1984, Hoyt began his career with Ford Models, Inc. as a Fashion Model and began landing notable gigs. By January 1991, he also became a Model for the Wilhelmina Models. It helped him pay for his tuition, and he eventually graduated from Princeton University in 1985. According to Hoyt, he traveled to several corners of the world, including Paris, France, and Milan, Italy, and worked for renowned brands, such as Cartier and Versace. He reportedly became known as the world’s first male supermodel. As per Hoyt’s statements, during that time, he gave most of his earnings to further Frederick’s movement. However, things gradually began changing after February 4, 1990, when Frederick passed away from AIDS. Hoyt ultimately left Ford Models, Inc. in December 1990.

As time passed, Hoyt permanently left Eternal Values in 1999. He reportedly revealed that he researched the cult and realized, “I was like, ‘Oh, my God! I’m a textbook cult victim.'” According to reports, three years later, he sued the group. It reportedly helped him recover some of the money he had lost over the years and led to the group’s disbanding. In January 2020, Hoyt left Wilhelmina Models before becoming a Consultant for several companies in September 2010. His entrepreneurial drive helped him establish his independent film development business, Tortoise Entertainment. In September 2025, he signed up with Untitled Entertainment. Through this organization, Hoyt participates in public speaking, podcasts, and conferences.

Hoyt Richards Has Found His New Purpose Through Acting and Advocacy

After leaving modeling, Hoyt dedicated himself to other endeavors, like producing, acting, and writing. Eventually, he moved to Los Angeles, California, which significantly boosted his professional trajectory as an actor. Over the years, his acting credits in movies and series include ‘Black Tie Nights’ (2004), ‘The Disciple’ (2010), ‘Stars Fell on Alabama’ (2021), and ‘The Charisma Killers’ (2024). Through Tortoise Entertainment, Hoyt has released the films ‘Intersection’ (2015) and ‘Dumbbells: Special Edition’ (2022), in which he is also a cast member.

Hoyt can also be seen starring in multiple short films, like ‘Hell in a Handbasket’ (2021), ‘Stakeout Gone Wrong’ (2023), and ‘Do Evil Thoughts Make an Evil Man?’ (2026). Additionally, he has reached further milestones in his career, ranking twice in the Top 30 of the Slamdance Screenplay Competition. He is also a quarter-finalist for the Academy Nicholl Fellowships and a finalist for the Golden Script. As a public speaker, he has been vocal about how coercive psychology works and how binary thinking can affect critical thinking. As of writing, Hoyt maintains his own website, where he discusses topics like cultic relationships and escaping a cult, reflecting on his own journey.

Hoyt also uses the platform to share his blog posts and speaking profile. He currently remains quite active on social media, which serves as a window to his personal and professional life. In April 2025, Hoyt sat down for an interview with Dr. Steven Hassan and discussed how he had survived years of coercion while he was a member of Eternal Values. In June 2025, he excitedly shared the news that the short film ‘When You Know,’ in which he is cast, would premiere at the Austin Revolution and Fort Lauderdale International Film Festivals.

Hoyt Richards Has Built a Fulfilling Life Surrounded by His Partner and Friends

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Hoyt shared that he always struggled with his relationship with his mother, Terry Hoyt. He revealed on the show that he felt his mother was controlling, which strained their relationship. In another instance, he explained, “My mother was very clear about what she expected me to be. In order to get the love I wanted from her, I felt I had to try to become the thing she wanted me to be, even though that didn’t feel necessarily like who I really was.” Yet Hoyt described his childhood as a safe space, growing up as one of six children in the household. He maintained an exceptionally close bond with his father and brother, Rory Hoyt.

Rory continued to support Hoyt despite the turmoil surrounding the spiritual group, helping his brother move forward in his life. While speaking about his loved ones, the former model in part wrote, “When real love did show up, it came from my brother, a woman, and friends who never gave up on me. And that ultimately is the point: Love wins.” Fortunately, Hoyt has found love in his soulmate, Donna Flagg. The couple took a significant leap in their personal lives when they finally became engaged and celebrated the event in New York in May 2026. In that same month, they welcomed their beloved pup, Winnie, into their little family.

As of writing, Hoyt and Donna are excitedly preparing for their marriage. As fitness enthusiasts, the couple works out together at the gym whenever they get the chance. In his free time, Hoyt enjoys spending time with his old friends, especially Fabio Lanzoni. Sadly, the former faced a significant heartbreak when his friend, Omar Albertto, unexpectedly passed away in July 2025. Hoyt is gradually healing his heart in the calming presence of his loved ones. He occasionally loves visiting the stadium to cheer for his favorite sports teams or setting out on a boat with his friends.

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