Frieda Hanimov: Where is the Mom Now?

Although Frieda Hanimov was looking forward to divorcing her ex-husband, Yuri Hanimov, she was shocked when the police arrested her for allegedly abusing their eldest son, Yaniv. Moreover, once Frieda turned up for family court, she was surprised at how the judge treated her as a criminal and refused to rule in her favor without any reason whatsoever. ‘Mother Undercover: Mom vs. Corruption’ chronicles Frieda’s strange experience and chronicles how she teamed up with the New York District Attorney’s office to fight corruption in the legal system. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding the incident and want to find out where Frieda is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Frieda Hanimov?

Frieda Hanimov is a Russian-Jewish immigrant who was on the verge of divorcing her ex-husband Yuri Hanimov in 2002. However, even though Frieda looked forward to a better future, she had to go through a bitter custody battle over the couple’s four children. Still, with an excellent lawyer and her children’s trust, she was determined to keep her family together. Hence, one can only imagine the shock she must have experienced when the police arrived at her doorstep before arresting her for allegedly abusing her eldest son, Yaniv.

Thankfully, Frieda got out on bail, but after reaching the court, she was surprised to learn that Yuri was the one who had accused her of abuse. Moreover, her case was handled by Judge Gerald Garson, who treated her like a criminal and gave Yuri complete custody of Yaniv. In fact, Frieda was prohibited from contacting her son, and doing so would lead to severe legal action. Unwilling to give up to easily, she appealed her case, but Judge Gerald Garson snubbed her once again. In fact, Frieda soon realized that the judge wasn’t taking any of her arguments seriously and was hell-bent on ruling in favor of her ex-husband. That was when she began asking around the courthouse and soon came in contact with Nissim Elmann, an electrical goods dealer, who won custody of his kids under Judge Garson. Moreover, Nissim mentioned that he had to pay quite a lot of money to the judge in order to make him rule in his favor and revealed that Yuri must have done the same.

Although Frieda could have easily stepped into Nissim’s trap as an anxious mother, she refused to do so and instead took the case to the New York District Attorney’s office. She even agreed to wear a wire when talking with Nissim and convinced him to let her pay the judge off. With time, Nissim introduced Frieda to Paul Siminovsky, an attorney who shared an excellent relationship with Judge Garson and facilitated the bribes. In fact, the DA’s office learned that Paul would find clients willing to bribe the judge, and Garson would tell him exactly what arguments to make so that he could rule in Paul’s favor. Such a development allowed the DA’s office to get a warrant for a hidden camera in Judge Garson’s chambers, which helped them gather incriminating evidence on Paul Siminovsky. Later, they even apprehended Paul and got him to turn on Garson by offering him a bribe on camera. Hence, the moment Garson accepted the bribe, the DA was able to swoop in and arrest him for misconduct and corruption.

Where Is Frieda Hanimov Now?

In 2007, Judge Gerald Garson was convicted of bribery in the third degree as well as two other minor charges, which netted him a 3 to 10-year prison sentence and got him permanently suspended from practicing law. Moreover, the show mentioned that Garson’s arrest led to a complete overhaul of the New York Legislature System, and a lot of high-ranking people were put behind bars for corruption. Even though Frieda Hanimov’s determination brought about such a massive change, she was content with having her family together again. Shortly after Judge Garson’s arrest, Frieda won custody of Yaniv, and she currently resides in New York with five of her children. Moreover, while we are glad to report that Frieda has married a second time and leads a happy life with her husband, she is also a proud grandmother, and we wish her the best for the years to come.

