Full Throttle Saloon Cast: Where Are They Now?

‘Full Throttle Saloon’ is an interesting reality show that revolves around the employees of the eponymous biker’s bar in Sturgis, South Dakota. Apart from offering us an authentic sneak peek into the workings of a biker’s bar, the show also helps us follow each employee through their everyday lives. Hence, it is pretty interesting to witness how everyone balances their professional and personal commitments while serving patrons with a smile.

Over the seasons, ‘Full Throttle Saloon’ has introduced us to several interesting cast members, including the owner, Michael Ballard, his wife, Angie, and others. However, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out where the cast is at present, shall we?

Where Is Michael Ballard Now?

Although Viewers were overjoyed when Michael Ballard announced that he was going to be a father in season 5, ‘Full Throttle Saloon’ ended on a tragic note as the saloon was burnt to the ground by a massive fire in September 2015. Nevertheless, we are happy to report that Michael and his wife tackled their problems head-on, as they soon pooled their money together and established a new Full Throttle Saloon on the outskirts of Sturgis, South Dakota.

Hence, while Michael and Angie have built up a wonderful life for themselves in Sturgis, they continue running the Full Throttle Saloon, which has gained further popularity due to its special feature, Angieland, which is a bar with a waist-high deck. It is also wonderful to witness the couple embrace their parental duties, and we wish them the best in the years to come.

Where Is Angie Ballard Now?

Angie rose to prominence as Michael Ballard’s wife, but she soon became a fan-favorite cast member on the show. While the show documented Angie and Michael’s wedding ceremony in 2012, viewers also know that the pair became proud parents in 2014 when they welcomed their daughter, Emillie Grace Lynn Ballard, into this world. Nevertheless, the series ended on a tragic note as a fire burned down the Full Throttle Saloon in 2015.

Since then, Angie has recovered from her loss, and she even helped Michael establish a new Full Throttle Saloon outside Sturgis, South Dakota. At present, Angie handles her own feature, Angieland, a bar with a waist-high deck, along with running the Blue House Quilt and Craft, an online crafts store. She is also a wonderful mother, and it is incredible to witness how Michael supports his wife in all her endeavors.

Where Is Jesse James Dupree Now?

Jesse James Dupree was introduced as Michael and Angie’s business partner on ‘Full Throttle Saloon.’ However, readers will be intrigued to know that he was also the entertainment director and executive producer of the TV show. At present, Jesse has earned massive fame as the singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the rock band Jackyl. However, he has also released two solo albums to date and presently manages the record label Mighty Loud Entertainment, which he established in 2007.

On top of it, Jesse has a line of alcoholic beverages under his name, which he launched in 2010 under the banner of Jesse James Spirits. We are also happy to report while Jesse is happily married to Penny Dupree and a proud father of three, he also performs regularly at the Full Throttle Saloon with Jackyl.

Where Is Michael “Fajita Mike” Garner Now?

Michael Garner is an incredible chef who was thrust into the spotlight because of the mouthwatering and irresistible fajitas he cooked up on the show. In fact, his signature dish was what helped him earn the nickname Fajita Mike. Like most of his co-workers, Michael was devastated when a fire destroyed the Full Throttle Saloon in 2015. Nevertheless, he has bounced back since then and has worked with several restaurants, including Flager’s Tavern. While his latest venture was with Riptides Raw Bar and Grill in Daytona, he is still completely immersed in the biking culture and can be found at different rallies around the country.

Where Is Gregg “The Goat” Cook Now?

A beloved cast member of ‘Full Throttle Saloon,’ Gregg Cook worked as the emcee at the biker’s bar. He was extremely popular for his ready wit, down-to-earth nature, and wonderful personality, which earned him immense respect among regular patrons. At present, Gregg resides in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he has built up a wonderful life with his wife. Moreover, he is a proud father to his daughter, Kaya, and is still working at Full Throttle Saloon as an emcee, DJ, and host. Additionally, Greg also DJs at a few other establishments and is seemingly involved with Full Throttle Sloonshine as a salesperson.

Where Is Eric “Senior” Soluri Now?

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Eric Soluri was introduced as the Director of Operations and Security at Full Throttle Saloon. At the same time, he was serving as a Chief Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, a position he retired from in 2015. In the meantime, Eric was also present on the board of directors of The Ferrari Kid, a non-profit that fights against cancer.

While Eric was made National Director of Sales for Full Throttle Spirits in 2015, he took on a contract to be the Regional Brand Manager of Military/AAFES Sales at the Iron Smoke Distillery in October 2020. However, at present, he resides in Syracuse, New York, and is employed as the Vice President of Sales at Full Throttle Spirits.

Where Is John Caprefoli Now?

Better known by his stage name, Johnny Dare, John Caprefoli was the engaging narrator on ‘Full Throttle Saloon.’ In fact, John was a pretty famous face on the Kansas radio circuit even before his sting on reality TV. He entered the radio industry with KQRC in 1993, and although parts of his career were riddled with controversy, John soon made quite a name for himself in the field.

At present, John Caprefoli resides in Kansas City, Kansas, and hosts The Johnny Dare Morning Show on 98.9 The Rock. Additionally, he was also the organizer and host of The Rock’s annual music festival, Rockfest, which was canceled after 2018. Still, it is wonderful to witness John leading a successful life, and we wish him the best for his future.

Read More: Are Michael and Angie Ballard From Full Throttle Saloon Still Together?