Furies Season 2 Ending Explained: Who Saved Lyna?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Furies,’ titled ‘Furies: Resistance,’ takes place in the aftermath of the fall of the Olympians and the rise of Damocles. The previous season ended with Lyna and Selma fighting and stopping Driss, Lyna’s biological father and Selma’s brother, who was hell-bent on bringing down the families that ran the Paris underworld. While the Furies are busy with this task, an organisation named Damocles wipes the board by killing all the Olympians, taking over the reins, and forcing the Furies to work for them or die. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Furies Season 2 Recap

As Damocles takes over from the Olympians, it places a strict ban on all independent gangs, all of whom are forced to bow down to them. To enforce the rule of no one working outside of the Damocles’ jurisdiction, the Furies, Selma and Lyna, are sent forth to balance the whole thing. In between this, it is also revealed that Damocles is run by a mysterious man named Oz. The fact that no one knows exactly what he looks like is what has kept him out of the reach of his enemies. So, Selma and Lyna take it upon themselves to discover his identity, because killing Oz means killing Damocles for good. However, the women differ in their approach to the matter. Lyna sees it as a chance to escape the life of crime.

She contacts Elie and makes a deal with him, where she will bring Oz alive, and in return, he will make sure that Lyna, Selma, the Fixer, and Nico are allowed to walk free with a clean slate. While Elie agrees to it, he thinks his new boss, Tossar, might not be so welcoming towards the idea of letting people like Selma walk free. While Lyna has freedom on her mind, Selma is singularly focused on finding Oz and killing him. This is how she will end the reign of Damocles and begin to reform the Olympians. For this, she reaches out to the gangs that she had helped drive out of Paris, forming the resistance that will help her bring down Damocles. Later, however, Lyna discovers that her true ambitions extend far beyond it.

By the final episode of ‘Furies: Resistance,’ it becomes clear that killing Oz and destroying Damocles was just the first part of Selma’s plan. In truth, she had always had her eye on the throne. For a long time, she held the belief that she shouldn’t be doing the bidding of the Olympians. Instead, she should be running them. She had been working on a plan towards that end when Damocles swooped in and took the power for themselves. However, this did not dissuade Selma, and she came up with a new plan, which started with finding Oz. Selma knew that once Damocles was gone and took the throne, she would still have the other gangs that formed the resistance vying for their own stake in the newfound power.

What Happens to Lyna? Who Saves Her?

To get the others in line, Selma comes up with the solution of turning the gang leaders against each other, and in some cases, completely getting rid of the ones that she knew would never work for her. Her manipulation runs so strongly that she manages to get the Carny killed by his own daughter, Rosie. To put the rest in line, she decides to use the leverage that Oz had. He had the children of the gang leaders kidnapped. By having their kids at his mercy, he could get any leader to bow down to his service and stay loyal. When Selma finds those kids, instead of setting them free, she transfers them to her own prison and uses them to get everyone to fall in line behind her. The only person that she is not able to pull in line is her own niece, Lyna.

Lyna is enraged by the fact that Selma had Oz killed, which nullified her deal with the authorities. Not only that, Selma even shoots the Fixer, who had been loyal to her all this time, simply because he expresses his dissent over her keeping the children captive to serve her own ends. An angry Lyna confronts Selma, but she is no match for her aunt, who defeats her easily. Realising that her niece will never bow down to her, Selma decides to get her out of the picture. In the end, we see Lyna being driven out of the city. Because she will be a danger to Selma and her new enterprise, she has to be kept out of Paris. This means either Lyna will be killed or she will be kept imprisoned, like her father was, so that she is too helpless to do anything.

However, things change when someone comes to rescue her. The unknown person causes a crash where Lyna’s captor and driver is killed while she is kept alive. The shooter turns out to be Orso, whom Lyna saw the last time at the Damocles headquarters, where he was about to hand Leon over to Damocles. At the time, Lyna could have killed him, but she didn’t, and she asked him to make the right choice. Her words seem to have had quite an impact on her because he seems to have chosen a side, especially with the fall of Damocles and the rise of Selma. The new boss he has chosen to work for is Kahina, Lyna’s long-lost mother, who is finally back. Lyna is happy to be reunited with her mother, but she is also happy about the fact that she is not alone, and now she has someone with whom she can work to bring Selma down once and for all.

What Happens to Elie?

Lyna is not the only one who feels a pang of betrayal in the second season of ‘Furies.’ Earlier, when she made a deal with Elie, which she did not consult with Selma, she thought she was doing everyone a favor, including her aunt, whose past was otherwise too dodgy to have her come out of it with a clean slate. With Elie on the other end, she knew she had someone she could trust blindly. What she doesn’t realise is that Elie himself is working in treacherous waters and needs the help of his own. After an attempt to locate Oz goes awry, Lyna deduces that there is a mole in the police station. Elie’s suspicions lead him to investigate several of his colleagues, but in the end, it turns out that the mole is Iris.

What makes this so bad is that Elie had finally started to open up with her and was courting the possibility of having a serious relationship with her. Despite still being in love with Lyna, he has to concede at one point that her becoming a part of the criminal underworld has made things too complicated for them. Even if they want to be together, they cannot be, not without Elie ending up crossing over to her side or her being sent to prison. Thus, Iris felt like the only person he could turn to and trust. Their romance begins to soar and, for a minute, Elie has hope. But then, Iris turns out to be the mole working for Oz, and this breaks Elie’s heart and trust once and for all. By the time he returns, Iris has already had Oz killed, thanks to her deal with Selma, where she now has her complete freedom.

Elie, however, is not ready to hear any excuses about why she was working for Damocles and what information she fed them all this time. She tries to tell him that she doesn’t need to be a corrupt cop on anyone’s payroll anymore. She tries to tell him that all she did was to save herself, and she didn’t really have much choice in the matter. But when he refuses to listen, she is forced to protect herself. She already had a plan in motion, and she’d hoped she wouldn’t have to use it. But Elie’s stubbornness forces her to do exactly that. She sends incriminating evidence to Tossar. With that, Elie becomes a corrupt cop, and to prevent himself from being arrested, he goes on the run. Now, he is in the same boat as Lyna. He, too, is a fugitive of the law.

Does Simon, aka the Fixer, Die?

The difference of opinion between Selma and Lyna forces Simon and Nico to choose between them. When both choose opposing sides, they are forced to confront the possibility that they might have to meet each other in battle when Selma and Lyna finally clash. Despite choosing opposite sides, their affection for each other leads them not to harm one another. While Lyna is more forgiving about Simon choosing to be loyal to the Fury, Selma is not so happy to discover that her most trusted people have betrayed him. After Oz is killed, Selma has the kids of the other gang leaders moved to her custody, as she aims to use them as pawns in her quest for power. When Simon doesn’t approve of it, she shoots him.

He is found by Nico and Lyna, who try to get him the help he needs. With the shady doctor who helped her patch up Oz, they get the bullets out of Simon, but it becomes clear that this won’t be enough. Simon refuses to go to the hospital because that would mean turning himself over to the authorities. He’d rather die than go to prison again, and this is what he keeps repeating even as Nico gets him to the gates of the hospital. As his final wish, Simon tells him to get him out of Paris, someplace he can see the stars for the last time and die in peace. At first, it seems Nico will honor his wish. But as soon as Simon falls unconscious, Nico admits him to the hospital.

With this, Nico ensures that his friend will leave to fight another day. This also means that the cops will arrest Simon, but that is secondary to his survival. Once he is patched up, Nico promises that he will find a way to get him out of the hospital. The last time they see each other is Simon calling out for Nico, wondering how his friend could betray him like this. Meanwhile, Nico runs away, trying not to get arrested in the process. When he returns to the boat, he is greeted by Elie, who is also on the run now. With Lyna returning with her mother and Orso, they will finally become a team again, especially after they break out Simon, and will work together to figure out how to get rid of Selma.

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