Furies Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

Netflix’s ‘Furies’ continues its adrenaline-fueled action tale of two women in the Parisian underworld with its second season. Titled ‘Furies: Resistance,’ the season begins in the aftermath of the fall of the Olympians and the rise of Damocles. Over the course of six episodes, the situation goes through a drastic turn as Selma and Lyna try to save themselves in their own ways. It ends with a shocking finale that sets the stage for further conflict. So far, the series has not been renewed for a third season. Given that there is still a lot left to tell, the story will most likely continue. However, given the time difference between the first two seasons, the third season might not drop until 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Furies Season 3 Will Pit Selma and Lyna Against Each Other

While Lyna was pegged as Selma’s successor, the dynamics between them changed rather drastically by the end of the second season. Through her shrewd tactics and manipulation, Selma has not only managed to kill Oz and yet Damocles out of the way, but she has also found a way to get rid of other minor enemies, while forcing the rest to fall in line with her. She is done doing other people’s dirty work. So, she places herself on the throne this time. She offers Lyna the part of being her Fury, but her niece is done with her violent ways. For a minute, it seems Lyna is left alone, but then, her long-lost mother, Kahina, shows up. With this, it becomes clear that Selma is the next underworld overlord who will be brought down next season, and Lyna and Kahina will lead that war.

The season will also focus on Selma enforcing her rule over Paris, and it would be interesting to see how she differs from her predecessors, if at all. She is not known for being kind to those against her, so it is expected that she will take some strong measures to ensure no one stabs her in the back. But with Lyna, Simon, and Nico working against her, she will have quite a task on her hands. What makes things more interesting is that Elie will also join Lyna’s group in the hopes of bringing Selma down, exposing Iris, and saving his job and reputation in the process.

Furies Season 3 Will Bring Back Familiar Faces

The third season of ‘Furies’ will bring back Lina El Arabi as Lyna Guerrab and Marina Foïs as Selma. It will also mark the return of Steve Tientcheu as Simon, Quentin Faure as Nico, and Jeremy Nadeau as Elie, with Fatima Adoum reprising her role as Amythis, Lyna’s adoptive mother. The next season will also expand upon the role of Anne Azoulay as Lyna’s birth mother, Kahina. Joining their gang is Sandor Funtek’s Orso. Since Lyna’s past might come into the picture, Mathieu Kassovitz might return as Driss in flashback scenes.

Several new characters from Season 2 will also take a more significant role in the third season. This includes Margot Bancilhon as Iris, Raphael Acloque as Varda, David Ayala as Tossar, and Shirel Nataf as Rosie. Jean-Pierre Michael as Papou is also expected to return and find some semblance of balance in Selma’s life. With a new war brewing in Paris, more new characters are expected to join the fray and make things even more interesting.

Furies Season 3 Will Test Familial Bonds

The theme of family has been at the core of ‘Furies’ since Season 1. However, while it has worked to bring Lyna and Selma together, it also becomes the very reason why they part ways. At the end of Season 1, it is revealed that Lyna’s mother was a police informant whose entire family was killed because the Olympians had to send a strong message. At first, Lyna is told that her father, Driss, is behind their murders. But eventually, it is revealed that it was Selma who killed all of them. She would have killed Kahina as well, but the latter herself very well. At this point, being on the run with a baby would have caused many concerns, which is why she decided to leave her daughter behind and save herself first.

Now, however, the circumstances have changed. Now , Lyna’s life is on the line, which is what brings Kahina out of her hiding. It will be interesting to hear Kahina’s side of the story, which will no doubt show us an even more ruthless version of Selma. The backstory will also fill several holes in Lyna’s origins, perhaps shedding light on things about Selma that Lyna didn’t know before, and the things she could most likely use in her fight against Selma. In any case, more family secrets are expected to come out, and it is fair to assume that it will further fuel the drama and animosity, making the show even more exciting.

Read More: Furies Season 2 Ending Explained: Who Saved Lyna?