FX Pilot Snowflakes Begins Filming in Toronto in Late April

The FX pilot ‘Snowflakes’ is set to begin filming in Toronto, Ontario, in late April. The writing duo of Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw are behind the project. Jonathan Krisel is set to serve as the director as well. The trio is executive producing along with Nick Kroll, Karey Dornetto, and Alicia Van Couvering.

The plot of ‘Snowflakes’ unfolds as a “twenty-something ensemble comedy” that explores a group of housemates navigating the challenges of adulthood, seemingly delving into the dynamics of their codependent relationships as they strive to become “good people,” despite not yet aligning with conventional definitions of “good” or “people.”

Kronengold and Shaw were a part of NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for a span of two years, becoming the youngest writers ever to contribute to the show. Additionally, they co-authored the book ‘Naked in the Rideshare: Stories of Gross Miscalculations,’ a compilation of comedic short stories that was published by HarperCollins in November 2023.

Krisel’s recent works include the TV special ‘Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love.’ He also directed the short film ‘John Bronco Rides Again,’ a mockumentary that centers on a 70s hyper-masculine pitchman for the Ford Motor Company. Additionally, Krisel helmed several episodes of the TV series ‘Moonbase 8,’ featuring Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly as three astronauts navigating obstacles like loneliness, self-doubt, and incompetence in their quest to qualify for a lunar mission.

FX greenlit a pilot order not only to ‘Snowflakes’ but also to ‘The Sensitive Kind,’ an eagerly anticipated drama led by Ethan Hawke, who is also on board as an executive producer. The project is created and executive produced by Sterlin Harjo, the co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner of the network’s acclaimed series ‘Reservation Dogs.’ Written by Harjo, the project unfolds as a “Tulsa noir about a guy (Hawke) who knows too much.”

Toronto, the filming location of the pilot, is a significant entertainment production destination in the North American continent. The region most recently provided the backdrop for productions like ‘Code 8: Part II’ and ‘Priscilla.’

