Quentin Tarantino’s The Movie Critic to Shoot in Los Angeles in Q4 2024

Tarantino fans can rejoice! After much speculation and fanfare, Quentin Tarantino’s tenth and final film, ‘The Movie Critic,’ is finally ready to roll. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to start shooting in Los Angeles later this year — the fourth quarter, to be precise. Set in California during the year 1977, ‘The Movie Critic’ revolves around a man who crafts film critiques for a magazine focused on adult entertainment titled The Popstar Pages. Brad Pitt is set to star in this forthcoming project.

According to Tarantino, the protagonist of his tenth narrative is inspired by a real individual. During his teenage years, one of Tarantino’s occupations involved replenishing a vending machine that dispensed pornography magazines. Despite the dubious legality of such a job for a teenager, Tarantino acknowledges developing a deep admiration for the film critic who contributed to a publication he refers to as a “porno rag,” declining to disclose its name. “He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic,” he added. “He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late 30s. It wasn’t clear for a while but now I’ve done some more research and I think it was it was complications due to alcoholism.”

Tarantino emphasizes his intention to maintain a degree of fidelity to the life of the anonymous film critic. Consequently, he acknowledges the limitation in casting his usual go-to actors like Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio, as they exceed the age of the protagonist. “I haven’t decided yet, but it’s going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ball park. It’ll definitely be a new leading man for me,” Tarantino explained.

Speculation swirled about Paul Walter Hauser being in negotiations for the lead role prior to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, but there have been no updates since the strikes concluded. As of now, Brad Pitt is the sole actor linked to ‘The Movie Critic’ cast. While his presence brings considerable star power, details about his role remain scarce, and it’s unlikely that he’ll be portraying the lead character. This project will be the fourth collaboration between Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino, following Pitt’s roles in ‘True Romance’ (1993), ‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009), and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘ (2019), the latter of which garnered him his inaugural Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Considering the marketing value of Tarantino’s highly anticipated final film, ‘The Movie Critic,’ there’s bound to be fierce competition for its distribution rights. Traditionally, Tarantino had consistently partnered with Miramax and The Weinstein Company for his movie ventures. However, following allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, Tarantino severed ties with Miramax. In his subsequent project, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Tarantino collaborated with Sony, finding them to be accommodating partners in securing a substantial budget, an ample production timeline, and a widespread theatrical release.

Filming for this highly anticipated project is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in Q4. The Home of Hollywood most recently hosted the productions for some blockbusters like ‘Oppenheimer‘ and ‘Barbie.’ As per Variety’s report, ‘The Movie Critic,’ tentatively titled ‘#10’, secured a $20 million tax credit from the state of California. This development comes as no shock, considering Tarantino’s affinity for Los Angeles. “I started directing movies here and it is only fitting that I shoot my final motion picture in the cinema capital of the world,” Tarantino commented. “There is nothing like shooting in my hometown; the crews are the best I’ve ever worked with, and the locations are amazing. The producers and I are thrilled to be making #10 in Los Angeles.”

