Gabby Prescod From Summer House: Everything We Know

Bravo’s ‘Summer House‘ is a reality show that offers a sneak peek into the lives of a group of friends who share a vacation house in New York’s Hamptons during the country’s unofficial summer season. With cameras following the crew around every waking minute, viewers are given a glimpse of their everyday life, while high-octane drama and steamy romances add to the thrill. Gabrielle “Gabby” Prescod joined the show in season 7 and became quite a fan-favorite cast member due to her magnetic personality. Naturally, fans are intrigued to know more about the personal life of the fashion editor, and we are here to fill you in on the details.

Gabby Prescod’s Family and Background

Hailing from New York City, New York, Gabby Prescod is a confident young woman who entered the show with hopes of befriending like-minded individuals. The fashion editor is extremely close to her family, especially her successful elder sister, best friend, author, and fellow fashion editor, Danielle Prescod. For Gabby, her family will always be her backbone, who has always remained by her side through thick and thin.

They are among one of the rarest and luckiest families who wear matching outfits for Christmas and have a fun time together, making precious memories. Gabby completed her high education at the reputed Trinity College Hartford, which helped her bag great opportunities in her professional career. The reality TV star has a keen eye for fashion and is very particular about her attire and is always caught wearing stunning outfits from small and big brands alike.

Gabby Prescod’s Profession

Gabby Prescod is a successful Fashion Editor who has worked with big media companies, including Bustle and Grazia. She started her career in fashion as a Personal/Fashion intern at Marie Amelie Sauve. A great opportunity knocked on her door as she was hired full-time at W Magazine as a Fashion Assitant in 2012. After working at W Magazine, she went to work with CR Fashion Book as a Fashion and Beauty Assistant and at Interview Magazine as a Market Editor. Shortly after, she was hired as the Style Lead & Senior Fashion Market Editor at BDG. Currently, she is excelling as the Fashion Director at large for the famous Blanc Magazine.

Is Gabby Prescod Dating Anyone?

Gabby Prescod is reportedly single and has been so for a few years. After dealing with a devastating heartbreak after her partner cheated on her, Gabby decided to take a backseat in the game of love. Though the reality TV star prefers to keep her love life out of the limelight, fans are excited to see who Gabby pairs with and how she will overcome her fear of commitment. Will she find the man of her dreams? Only time will tell. However, we wish Gabby all the best in her endeavors and hope she achieves all her dreams.

Read More: Samantha Feher From Summer House: Everything We Know