Gabe Capes: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

Although Gabe Capes first appeared on a reality TV competition in season 17/collection 14 of Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ he is not new to the spotlight. An artist by profession, he was already accustomed to expressing himself creatively. Once the competition began, he approached every challenge with enthusiasm and determination. During his first technical challenge, Gabe delivered a delicious cake, securing third place with his impressive flavors. When it was finally time to create the showstopper, he showcased his authentic self through his creation. Just as importantly, he remained receptive to the judges’ feedback throughout the competition, highlighting his desire to learn and improve his baking skills.

Gabe Capes is Thriving in His Career as a Costume Designer, Artist, and Drag Performer

Gabe Capes’ professional path has always been defined by his passion for living a creative life. After graduating from Birmingham City University, he eventually stepped into his career. Although there isn’t much information about his early professional life, he shared that he began finding his job draining. It prompted Gabe to pursue a new journey as an Artist and Drag King. By day, he lets his creativity flow through his costume designs, while by night, he embraces his identity as the “Daddy of Birmingham Drag.” In that world, Gabe performs under the stage name, Blü Romantic, which reflects his fondness for the color blue.

Besides that, Gabe continually experiments with different types of makeup looks and aesthetics. In October 2020, it was announced that he and two other creative minds had formed a drag group, The Westend Wendys, which celebrates everything related to theater. In June 2021, Gabe reached a significant milestone in his career with his appearance in the dance short film, ‘Anywhere Is A Dancefloor.’ It was followed by his attendance at the Palaver Party at Aston Hall. In June 2022, he announced a collaboration with You Betta Merch, giving his supporters the opportunity to purchase merchandise featuring him, such as T-shirts and tote bags.

Gabe Capes Has Established Himself as a Digital Creator and Performer

Gabe’s momentum continued in April 2023, when he worked side by side with designer Nick Blackham and Bullring on the International Gay Rugby Union Cup. Three months later, he got the chance to bring his talent as a drag performer to the forefront at Latitude Festival. In September of that same year, he participated in the show, ‘OKLAHOMO’ by Send In The Clowns. By February 2025, Gabe captivated the audience with his performance at Slaughterhaus Bristol. Just two months later, he entered into a collaboration with other drag artists and Fatt Projects, performing a show with Send In The Clowns. Gabe’s artistic side is especially visible through his presence on social media, specifically Instagram.

Gabe has currently established himself as a Content Creator on Instagram, boasting over 9.3K followers. On the platform, he regularly shares striking makeup looks, designs, and creative projects. Most recently, in September 2026, he participated in another show, named ‘Queeny Todd.’ He used his Instagram page to share more information about the venue, ticket prices, and ways the audience could support the event. Beyond Gabe’s work as an artist and performer, his relationship with baking began long before. He started baking when he was just 13 years old, and his fascination gradually became another of his creative pursuits. As of writing, Gabe explores various culinary techniques, with a particular affinity for savory, meat-filled bakes.

Gabe Capes’ Life Away From the Spotlight is Focused on His Partners and Two Pups

Away from the spotlight, Gabe has created a home filled with creativity, companionship, and the simple pleasures of everyday living. He was originally raised in Grimsby, England, before relocating to the West Midlands. Today, he resides with his partners, Tyler and Ellis, enjoying the mundane moments together. Besides that, their lives also revolve around their two adorable pups, Dill and Sage. In his free time, Gabe loves cooking for his partners and going on long walks with their furry friends. Besides that, he is an enthusiastic gardener who takes genuine pleasure in watching flowers bloom and appreciating the beauty that comes with it.

Gabe notably loves hosting dinner parties, welcoming his friends and acquaintances together for good food. Additionally, he possesses a keen artistic eye, which helps him decorate and arrange his personal space to his liking. Friendships also hold a special place in his heart, as he frequently cheers them on at every step. In August 2026, Gabe attended the Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire with his friends and enjoyed the lively atmosphere. Although his artistic career continues to attract constant attention, he has decided to keep several of his personal details out of the public eye. It provides Gabe with the opportunity to let his work, creativity, and performances speak for themselves.

Read More: Molly Chauhan: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?