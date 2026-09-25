Molly Chauhan: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show’ has been a hit for giving amateur bakers a chance to pursue their long-held dreams. From one challenge to the next, their different skills are tested as they advance through the rounds in the hope of becoming the champion. In season 17, Molly Chauhan was confident about how far she would make it. However, in the first challenge itself, she faced a hurdle that seemed like it could eliminate her. She had to redeem herself quickly to remain a part of the season until the end.

Molly Chauhan’s First Cake in the First Challenge Fell on the Floor

Molly Chauhan had been baking since she was a child. She drew much of her inspiration from her grandmother, whom she followed into the kitchen and learned from along the way. She said she wanted to follow her traditional recipes and make an impression on the show. However, her first challenge, which involved making a chocolate Bundt cake, quickly turned into a hurdle. Molly felt prepared and had plenty of time left, but as soon as she took the cake out of the oven, it slipped from her hands and fell. She refused to let the setback get to her and quickly made a smaller cake. Although it turned out okay, the judges did not rank it among the top cakes. Her coffee and walnut cake in the Technical challenge also failed to impress them. Knowing she had to come through, Molly delivered in the Technical challenge with an elaborate self-portrait showstopper cake, which the judges called one of the best of the round.

Molly Chauhan is Working for the Betterment of Disability Access Today

Outside of baking, Molly Chauhan works as a Review Coordinator for Euan’s Guide. It is a nonprofit accessibility organization that helps disabled people find useful information about accessible places and services. Her role involves coordinating and reviewing venues and experiences, including looking at how accessible they are and helping make practical information available to others. In September 2026, she traveled to Nottingham with her Euan’s Guide team for work, following trips to Brighton in August and Edinburgh in July. She previously worked as a Partnerships Executive at Motability Operations, bringing experience in building relationships and working across organizations.

Baking became a bigger part of Molly’s life in 2020, when she went through a difficult period with her health. She began baking more and more during that time, finding comfort and enjoyment in it until it eventually grew into a full-time passion. Her appearance on the show became another expression of something she had nurtured for years. Molly is based in London with her husband, Ashish Chauhan. The couple married in March 2024 and have since been building their life together. Their sausage dog, Lando, brings plenty of naughtiness and playfulness into the household and is clearly part of the family. Between her work, baking and life at home, Molly continues to find ways to turn her interests and experiences into something meaningful.

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