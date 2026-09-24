Logan Smith: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ brings 22 civilian contestants before a worldwide audience. One of those competitors was Logan Smith, a Realtor from Tennessee. Before arriving at the castle in the Scottish Highlands, he had made it clear that he wanted to become a Traitor. As a Real Estate Agent, he believed his professional experience had already taught him how to read people and negotiate effectively, steering conversations toward the outcome he wanted. He also felt that all those qualities would significantly assist him in the game. Despite everything, he also made efforts to show the other competitors his collaborative nature and willingness to support them during the challenges.

Logan Smith’s Quick Thinking Made Him a Target of the Traitors

From the outset, Logan Smith hoped to win so he could use the cash prize to give his fiancée her dream wedding. Driven by that goal, he quickly settled into the competition, carefully observing the other contestants and looking for subtle changes in their behavior that might reveal the Traitors. His attention eventually turned toward Katie Fites when Xavier Scruggs told him and some other competitors that she might be a Traitor because she appeared nervous. While some of the players gradually shifted their focus elsewhere, Logan could not shake the feeling that Xavier might have been onto something. Logan also voiced his concerns before others, noting that Katie had caught his attention.

Logan’s suspicions only grew stronger as the game progressed. Shortly after, Michael Foote shared about the clue he found inside the crypt during the third challenge and pointed out Victor Vollbrechthausen and Arisa Thomas’ suspicious truth test. However, Logan quickly pointed out several reasons Katie could be the Traitor. By the time of Death Parade and the subsequent Round Table meeting, his suspicions intensified. When the Traitors noticed his quick thinking and observant nature, it ultimately led them to murder or eliminate Logan. In his exit interview, he wondered whether he had actually figured out the truth about Katie or whether he had been wrong all along.

Logan is Thriving in His Career as a Commercial and Residential Realtor

Before Logan Smith was introduced to the world of reality television, he had already forged a unique career path. He remained dedicated to his studies, which helped him graduate from Dobyns-Bennett High School in February 2018. After completing his formal education, he began his professional career in April 2020 as a Commercial Real Estate Advisor/Agent. In November 2021, Logan joined Assured Auto as Lead Automotive Technician and Manager. In that same month, he also began working as a Licensed Realtor for Weichert Realtors-Saxon Clark.

Logan eventually moved on from both of his positions at Assured Auto and Weichert Realtors-Saxon Clark in November 2023. Following that, his career shifted as he stepped into the role of a Commercial and Residential Realtor at MG Rise Real Estate Group. In that role, he is mainly focused on working with the clients in the Great Smoky Mountains region. As of writing, his specialties include commercial and investment properties, as well as development opportunities. Moreover, Logan is a strategic development advisor.

To further share about his expertise, Logan now showcases his listings on platforms like Zillow. Besides that, he has been steadily building a large fanbase on social media. He has cultivated more than 3.9K followers on TikTok, while his Instagram following has grown to 1.6K. On both of these platforms, Logan always shares updates on the real estate listings he is working on. Occasionally, he uses his social media pages to provide his followers with a closer look at his everyday life.

Logan Finds His Greatest Strength in His Fiancée and Furry Friend

Away from the competitive atmosphere of real estate, Logan appears to place considerable importance on the people closest to him. His personal life has also been greatly shaped by his long-standing relationship with his soulmate, MaKenzie Marshall. Their connection began to blossom in November 2019, and they excitedly celebrated their sixth anniversary in November 2025. Over the years, the pair has continued to create cherished memories together, whether it be celebrating Easter and Thanksgiving or simply having fun dancing in the snow. Logan and MaKenzie have kept the spark alive in their relationship by never forgetting to go on romantic dates and share memorable meals together.

Logan and MaKenzie’s connection reached a significant milestone in April 2026, when he finally popped the question, and she gladly said, “Yes.” It marked the beginning of a new chapter in their journey toward a shared future. The couple’s adventurous outlook on life often takes them to different beautiful locations. In March 2026, they explored the breathtaking streets and diverse, delicious cuisine in Japan. Just four months later, they jetted off to Las Vegas, Nevada, enjoying the city’s lively nightlife. Logan never shies from expressing his love and adoration for his beloved fiancée. In August 2026, Logan celebrated her birthday and penned down a heartfelt message, writing, “Happy Birthday to my best friend and biggest supporter. Hope I helped make 26 special, love you.”

Additionally, Logan has always fostered a deep appreciation for the outdoors. He enjoys exploring waterfalls, cliffs, and hiking trails whenever the opportunity arises. From time to time, he loves taking long and quiet walks through the forest. Furthermore, Logan has developed an interest in appreciating the beauty of different insects and sharing information about them. In his free time, he prefers going on long fishing trips. Another cherished presence in his life is his beloved kitten, who has been a part of his family since 2023. During lazy weekend afternoons, Logan always enjoys cuddling with his furry friend, showering the adorable kitten with affection and attention.

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