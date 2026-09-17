Victor Vollbrechthause: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

Contestants in NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ assemble to compete in a mind game of strategy and deception for a large cash prize. With each challenge, the prize money can increase, but the contestants must also avoid being “killed” by a Traitor among them. In season 1, Victor Vollbrechthause decided that the way he would play his game was by ensuring his own safety first. While it seemed like a good position to take, it also raised suspicions about his intentions. At the very first Round Table, he had to face accusations and suspicions from his fellow contestants, putting him under pressure from the beginning.

Victor Vollbrechthause’s Eagerness to Protect Himself Landed Him in Trouble

On the first day of the season, Victor Vollbrechthause took notice of Madeline Kostopulos. He jokingly said that his only weakness was beautiful women and that he would therefore keep the girl at a distance from him. However, in a short while, the two developed a friendship. In the first challenge, the contestants had to retrieve precious cargo from an abandoned ship to add to the total prize money. The challenge also had three shields that any contestant could grab along the way, offering protection from elimination. Victor decided that he would go for a shield before joining the team effort. By the time the Round Table began, contestants were pointing fingers at Victor as well, saying that it felt like he was overcompensating while trying to hide his identity. However, he managed to deflect the attention from himself and stayed in the competition.

Victor Vollbrechthause is Working in Bazil as a Sales Manager

Victor Vollbrechthause has built a career that spans many years across sales and financial technology. His first experience came in 2018, when he worked as a sales representative at Vector Marketing. In the role, he gained experience in direct selling, cold outreach and team building. He later attended Tufts University, graduating in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. In college, he was also a part of the varsity swim team.

In December 2022, he joined FitBank as a Product Manager. He worked from the New York City metropolitan area and led the strategic migration of the company’s payment platform from Brazil to Central America. His work involved Mexican and Guatemalan banking systems and expanding financial operations across Latin America. In January 2025, Victor moved to São Paulo, Brazil, to be closer to FitBank’s operations and took on the role of Senior Sales Engineer. He is currently working in the position with the sales and commercial teams. He identifies gaps and develops lead-generation strategies across Latin America.

Victor Vollbrechthause Partakes in Different Outdoor Adventures

Victor Vollbrechthause appears to have an active and outdoors-oriented lifestyle. A dog lover, he often shares moments with his dogs, Kiwi and Ken, who are a regular part of his life. He is also an avid cyclist and rides a Bianchi, while running and other outdoor activities feature prominently in his routine. In August 2026, he took on another challenge by participating in the Valle de Lágrimas triathlon in Augusta, Maine. These interests offer a glimpse into Victor’s personality. He is someone who enjoys staying active, spending time outdoors and taking on physical challenges beyond the competition.

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