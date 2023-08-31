Gabriel “Gabe” George: Where is the US Veteran Now?

Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ is a documentary series following various athletes who were selected to be a part of the Invictus Games in Hague, Netherlands. Given that the event is meant for former members of the armed forces who have been struggling with physical and/or mental health following their time in the service, the stories of the featured cast members truly touch the hearts of the viewers. The same holds true for Gabriel “Gabe” George, a US Navy veteran who was one of the athletes during the international sports event. If you are someone who was inspired by his story and are eager to learn about his current whereabouts, worry not because we have your back!

Who is Gabriel “Gabe” George?

In the Netflix series, Gabriel “Gabe” George shared how he grew up alongside his brother, Justin, in a house in Texas. However, his childhood was far from ideal, with the Navy veteran revealing many of his traumatic encounters with his mother’s various partners. He talked about one instance where one of his mother’s boyfriends named James had come to the room that he and Justin shared and threatened to choke Gabe if he did not stop talking before actually choking him. Seeing his mother rushing out after her boyfriend after he tried to run away from the house after attacking Gabe made the latter firm in his belief that he had no one but himself to rely on.

Justin agreed in the Netflix series that while his mother was quite young, the things she and her partners did to Gabe were certainly “abusive.” Gabe shared how getting out of his home as early as possible was what motivated him to sign up to join the Navy in May 2004, right after he finished high school. He added that his mother would often stop him from doing things he wanted, which has only made him always ready to start a new thing when one door closes.

Having joined the Navy in July 2004 as a corpsman, Gabe’s first deployment saw him visiting places like the Mediterranean, Israel, Haifa, Greece, Croatia, Europe, and Turkey. For his second deployment, he was sent to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. However, mere weeks after returning home following his time in Cuba, he got heavily injured in an automobile accident while coming back home from a bible study on his motorcycle, and a car seemingly pulled out directly in front of him.

Due to the accident, Gabe was asleep for three weeks. His C2 and C5 vertebrae, six ribs, collar bone, and scapula were broken, and his lungs had collapsed. The accident also resulted in a traumatic brain injury and a permanently paralyzed right arm, which had to be later amputated, given the troubles arising from the veteran’s lack of ability to control it. The accident took place in 2008, and Gabe was medically discharged from the army in May 2009 due to his injuries.

For about a decade, Gabe was unsure what to do with his life until a memorable National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic event in San Diego, California, where one of the Paralympic coaches showed him that he could use a bow by pulling the string with his bow. The idea that a sport conventionally played using two hands was still not out of his reach motivated Gabe so much that he went out to buy a bow the very next day and has since not looked back.

Where is Gabriel “Gabe” George Now?

As of writing, Gabe is thriving under the banner of The One Armed Archer, having created a brand for himself and all that he can do with a bow. Additionally, he has been the Owner/CEO of Paper Planes Enterprises, a company based in Atlanta, Georgia, since January 2013. Gabe now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and strives to be a role model for his daughter Tameah, stating in the documentary that he works hard every day to be a better parent to her than the one that he had. However, the veteran also admitted that he has not shared all the details of his physical, sexual, and mental trauma with his daughter. He is also on good terms with his other family members.

In the Netflix series, Gabe also shared about how his right arm continues to be a source of chronic pain. Following the Invictus Games in 2022, he was seen enjoying diving in the Netherlands in the company of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The activity served as a respite for him from his continued pain and led him to bond with the British royal. “Every conversation that I’ve had with him has been just like I’m talking to a friend, a brother, maybe because of the military connection that we have,” George told People. “We share where we just left off. The conversation just continues to go on.”

