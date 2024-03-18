All Game of Thrones Actors in 3 Body Problem, Revealed

After bringing the world of dragons and white walkers to life, David Benioff and D.B Weiss have turned their attention to the genre of sci-fi. Following the massive success of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the duo has brought another epic adaptation to the audience in the form of ‘3 Body Problem.’ Based on the sci-fi book series of the same name by Liu Cixin, it is an expansive story that tackles some of the most complex concepts in science to deliver a tale that is riveting and perplexing.

While it might not have dragons, it does have aliens, and the plot is just as thick as, if not thicker, than ‘Game of Thrones.’ Apart from the creators, there is another thread that links ‘3 Body Problem’ to HBO’s fantasy drama series: the actors. Benioff and Weiss have brought a few Thrones actors to the world of 3 Body, placing them in wildly different roles than their characters in Westeros.

John Bradley Plays One of the Core Five in 3 Body Problem

In the vast universe of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the supporting characters were just as important as the primary ones. John Bradley’s Samwell Tarly started out as an underdog, but his good luck and being in the right place at the right time with the right people kept him alive till the end of the series. The role is played by a lovable John Bradley, who has since appeared in ‘Moonfall’ and ‘North Shore.’ From a meek and quiet Sam, who always has his nose in a book, Bradley transforms into Jack Rooney in ‘3 Body Problem.’

The owner and founder of a snack brand named Jack’s Snacks, Rooney is one of the protagonists in the Netflix series. He and his four friends become involved in a series of events that blows their minds while also leaving them utterly dumbfounded at the same time. While his friends are all people of science, Rooney’s distance from science allows him to have a perspective that the rest of his friends don’t often have. He is funny and witty and a bit of a nerd but just as lovable as Samwell Tarly.

Liam Cunningham Leads the Fight Against the Aliens

The characters in ‘Game of Thrones’ were known for being divisive. You either loved them to death, or you abhorred them, no matter how much they tried to change. Oftentimes, the fans would clash over loving or hating each other’s favorite characters. But there were a few characters that absolutely everyone loved. Liam Cunningham’s Ser Davos was one of them. One of the purest souls in the dicey world of Thrones, Ser Davos remained an honorable man to the end, and Cunningham added to the likability of the character.

In ‘3 Body Problem,’ the actor takes a different turn and plays a role that is bound to divide the fans of the Netflix series. Either you hate him or like him despite his actions. Cunningham plays Wade, the leader of the Strategic Intelligence Agency, who gets deeply involved in solving the mysterious deaths of scientists all over the world. Working alongside Benedict Wong’s Da Shi, Wade has to figure out the elaborate puzzle as the clock ticks on humanity.

Sir Jonathan Pryce’s 3 Body Problem Role is Similar to Game of Thrones

Talking about the characters who were never ever liked by the fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ and not mentioning the High Sparrow would be a cardinal sin. The religious fanatic who completely turned the tide in Westeros and is responsible for one of the worst things to have happened in the show (the death of Margaery Tyrell), the High Sparrow is a truly hatable character. Considering how well Pryce played him, it makes sense that Benioff and Weiss would want him back to play a role that has similar grounds, though in a different context.

Pryce plays Mike Evans, a billionaire who made money from an oil company and is at the center of the conflict brewing in the world of ‘3 Body Problem.’ To say more about his role would spoil things for you, but the fans of Liu’s book series will recognize him as a major player in the events of the Netflix series.

Mark Gatiss Makes a Quirky Cameo in 3 Body Problem

Known for his work on ‘Sherlock’ and ‘Doctor Who,’ Mark Gatiss is one of the most prolific actors in Britain, and you will find his footprint on almost every fan-favorite show. He appeared in ‘Game of Thrones’ in the role of Tycho Nestoris, one of the bankers at the Iron Bank of Braavos, who deals with Stannis Baratheon, Mace Tyrell, and Cersei Lannister. While the character doesn’t appear for more than a couple of episodes in the entire show, his presence highlights the situation of other characters.

In ‘3 Body Problem,’ Gatiss takes on a completely different role, one that brings a touch of humor with drama, something the actor’s fans must be very familiar with by now. He plays the role of Newton, one of the players in the 3 Body Problem game, which becomes instrumental in understanding the aliens and their world.

Conleth Hill Appears in an Unexpected Role

Playing the role of Lord Varys, aka the Spider, in ‘Game of Thrones,’ Conleth Hill created a character that grew to have a dedicated following of his own. One of the few men in Westeros who were not concerned with power like most other characters, Varys’ terrible end at the hands of Daenerys Targaryen was one of the first nails in the coffin of the Mother of Dragons. Varys was witty and shrewd and knew how to read the delicate balance of power that could tip to unexpected ends at any moment.

In ‘3 Body Problem,’ Hill plays a role that could be considered the exact opposite of Varys. In fact, the actor’s character in the Netflix series is someone Varys would abhor and would disapprove of, especially if that person is sitting on a throne. It’s quite a fun character, and Hill plays it with his impeccable sense of humor, which makes for quite an interesting scene.

