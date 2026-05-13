What does the Tattoo on Garrett’s Back Mean? Does Belmont Cameli Have Tattoos in Real Life?

Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus‘ follows the real romance that blossoms between Garrett and Hannah after they make a deal involving a fake relationship. Garrett needs to get his grades up, while Hannah needs to get the attention of her crush, Justin. The duo decides to help one another, but in the process, they end up falling for each other. It is when Hannah gets to know Garrett that she finds out about the turbulent relationship with his father and how it defines almost everything he does. He is driven by the need to prove himself, to show that he is more than his famous last name. And the tattoo on his back is also a representation of that. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Garrett’s Tattoo Reflects His Approach Towards Life

In ‘Off Campus,’ Garrett has a tattoo on his back, across his shoulder blades. It says, “nullum gratuitum prandium,” which is Latin for “there is no free lunch.” Considering that his father is a famous hockey player who routinely offers to use his power and influence to further his career, one can call Garrett’s tattoo ironic. However, this is exactly what gives more weight to the words he has chosen for himself. Throughout the series, we find Garrett struggling to come to terms with the influence his father has on his life. For his team members and even the people in the crowd, he is in hockey because of his father. For example, his close friend, Logan, also sees Garrett as a privileged kid who had everything handed to him on a silver plate, while others had to fight for their place in the team.

Garrett is aware of this perception, which is why he works even harder to break out of that mould. The best example of this is when he approaches Hannah to help him with his grades. While he knows well enough to pass, he wants to better himself academically because he wants to prove that he is not entirely defined by hockey. Good grades also mean that he deserves a place in Briar University, like every other student. His coach understands this. He explains the same to Hannah, revealing how hard he works not just on the field but also outside of it because he wants to show people that he is more than some nepo baby. The tattoo on his back is a reminder that he doesn’t consider the opportunities in his life a free lunch.

Belmont Cameli Came Up With Garrett’s Tattoo

In the book, ‘The Deal,’ on which the first season of ‘Off Campus’ is based, Garrett Graham has a fire tattoo on his bicep. For the show, however, this was changed to the Latin line on his shoulder blades, and actor Belmont Cameli is credited with the idea. The actor revealed that he borrowed the phrase from his high-school wrestling team. It was their mantra, and Cameli thought it perfectly fit Garrett as well. He called it “a core tenet” of who the character is, stating that Garrett “refuses to let anything be handed to him. He wants to deserve all of the accolades and achievements that he has.” Over the course of the season, it becomes clear that his anger and disdain for his father are what drive his desire not to be handed anything by him.

He is ready to face the consequences of his actions, even when his father offers to shove the whole thing under the rug. Had Garrett been a different person, he probably would have relished the idea of getting away with no consequences. But living with his father has taught him otherwise. With that in mind, Cameli thought the Latin line would be a perfect representation of who he is. The actor also thought that across the back would be the perfect place to have the tattoo, as it would fall right about his name when he wears the jersey. This gives more weight to the phrase, as the part about “no free lunches” connects directly to his famous last name, which could otherwise have made his life much easier if he had let his father help him.

The tattoo reflects that he doesn’t wish to be that person. The idea of the tattoo and its placement shows how closely Cameli understands his character and how important tattoos can be in showing who a person is. The actor himself hasn’t flaunted any tattoos yet. Garrett’s tattoo was applied to him during the filming of the series. However, in an interview, he did mention having a tattoo on his thigh referencing his favorite The National album, ‘Trouble Will Find Me.’ Clearly, the actor takes the matter of tattoos just as seriously as his character in the show.

Read More: Where is Prime Video’s Off Campus Filmed?