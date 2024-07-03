Garry and Donna Rentz: Where Are Nancy’s Parents Now?

The news of Nancy Cooper disappearing allegedly during her morning jog was not taken lightly by her parents, Garry and Donna Rentz, as they knew that it could turn into their worst nightmare. In a couple of days, that is exactly what happened, as Nancy’s body was found several miles away from her house. The episode titled ‘The Day She Disappeared’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline’ delves deep into the entire case, covering all the aspects of the murder, including the investigation and conviction of the perpetrator. It also features exclusive interviews with Garry and Donna Rentz, as well as other loved ones, leaving the viewers wanting to investigate their whereabouts.

Garry and Donna Rentz Knew Nancy and Brad Were in a Turbulent Marriage

In the 1960s, the University of British Columbia graduate Garry Rentz and Donna Audrey decided to make their relationship official in the eyes of the law by binding themselves in holy matrimony. After marriage, the couple soon entered parenthood as they welcomed four children of their own in the coming years, including a son named Jeff and three daughters — Krista, Jill, and Nancy. Residing in Edmonton, they provided their children with a loving and supportive household. In 1988, Garry and Donna established a Career Services business that focused on the life management, career training, and employment requirements of the residents of Alberta.

Everything seemed to be going fine on the personal as well as professional front until their daughter, Nancy Cooper, started feeling trapped in her marriage to Brad Cooper, with whom she had moved to North Carolina after marriage. On top of being manipulative and controlling towards her, Brad had also been unfaithful more than a few times. In July 2008, the Rentz family, including Nancy, went on a vacation but upon returning to her home in North Carolina, she complained to Garry about the condition of the house over call. According to Garry, Nancy also said, “Dad, I’m through. I need to get out of this situation. It’s not great for the kids, and it’s certainly not great for me.”

Gary and Donna Were Relieved Upon Witnessing Their Daughter Get Justice

Garry and Donna Rentz got even more concerned when they received the news of their daughter going missing. They immediately made plans to travel to Cary, North Carolina. More heartbreak awaited them as their missing daughter’s body was found near a housing construction site a few miles away from her house. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Brad Cooper, who was accused of being responsible for murdering his wife. After that, Garry and Donna’s main concern was Nancy’s two daughters, Bella and Katie. So, they alleged Brad of emotionally abusing his family and managed to win temporary and full custody of the kids.

They attended the entire trial of Brad Cooper for eight weeks and were relieved to know that their daughter had gotten justice when the culprit was convicted and sentenced for his crimes. Upon returning to Edmonton in May 2011, Garry told Global News, “We have to pick up the pieces of our lives we left behind and get back into a normal lifestyle. We left, not knowing what the outcome would be. Now there’s certainty, and it enables us to plan for the future for the girls and our family, and that’s very important to us.”

Donna Passed Away in 2022 While Garry is a Director at The Excel Society

After spending almost all their married life in Edmonton, Garry and Donna Rentz decided to move to the town of Canmore around 2017. They were more than happy to have relocated to “Sesame Street for adults” where they were given a warm welcome to the community by their neighbors. However, in late 2021, Donna had to be admitted to Eagle View Long Term Care due to her health issues. Eight months later, in July 2022, she was moved to the Acute Care ward at Canmore General Hospital when her pneumonia started getting worse. Unfortunately, on July 14, she succumbed to her illness.

Garry Rentz found it difficult to deal with his lovely wife’s demise but did not let it affect his professional life. Ever since 2002, Gary has been a part of The Excel Society, where he currently serves as one of the Directors. Thanks to his experience in the field of disabilities, he has been able to add something different to the table of the organization. After the demise of Donna, it seems that Garry has left the Canmore house and moved to the town of Gibbons, near Edmonton, Alberta.

