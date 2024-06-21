Loretta and Richard Graeff: Sherri Papini’s Parents Now Lead a Quiet Life

It was November 2, 2016, when the entire community of Redding, California, came to a standstill as 34-year-old mother of two Sherri Louise Graeff Papini vanished without any clue left behind. Though little did anyone know she’d reappear 22 days later claiming she’d been kidnapped, as profiled in Hulu’s ‘Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini,’ only for it to later prove to have been a hoax. And we do mean “anyone” since her friends, husband, parents, as well as sister didn’t know this truth either, which is why they were all heavily involved in the ensuing expansive search for her.

Sherri Papini Didn’t Have the Greatest Relationship With Her Parents

Although born on June 11, 1982, in Northern California to Loretta and Richard “Rich” Graeff as the younger of their two daughters, Sherri’s childhood was far from cozy, happy, peaceful, or stable. That’s because apart from the former not being financially well off, there was also “a lot of drug and alcohol abuse” in their household, per elder daughter/sister Sheila Graeff Koester. In fact, it was to such an extent both the children were left traumatized, with the latter having been forced to grow up early and the latter going as far as to drop out of school at 16 and then living with her boyfriend.

Though by the time 2000 rolled around, Sherri had returned to live back with her parents, just for Loretta and Richard to contact the police several times in the ensuing three years. While the former once complained her daughter was harming herself and placing the blame on her, her father twice accused her of criminal activity, vandalizing their home and stealing from him. Nevertheless, despite the complaints, she was never arrested or seriously taken into detention, with everyone unaware of what would transpire in 2016.

It thus comes as no surprise that once Sherri went missing, there was a significant focus on her past experiences, childhood, and being close to her parents, with them just staying in touch for the grandkids. Even with the past, though, they could’ve never imagined their daughter would go to such an extent and hence inadvertently be responsible for many heartbreaks. The 22 days she was missing were hard for every single member of her family, especially her husband, Keith Papini, two young kids, and sister Sheila Koester.

Where Are Loretta and Richard Graeff Now?

From what we can tell as per recent accounts, Loretta and Richard stuck by their daughter through thick and thin even if they don’t condone what she did, which is why they now seem to be closer than ever before. In fact, per recent court records, it appears as if the couple presently reside near her and her widowed boyfriend in the mountainous town of Singletown in California, roughly 27 miles away from their once base in Redding.

According to records, Sherri has since also claimed her parents primarily work out of her home since it’s rather big, but there is no confirmation of the same. That’s primarily because the couple now prefers to lead a quiet life well away from the limelight and are probably already well retired. They’re active in her mind and soul for the benefit of their family, though, which is all that matters in the long run.

Read More: Sheila Koester: Sherri Papini’s Sister is Now Focusing on Her Family