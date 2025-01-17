Gary Farris: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

In July 2018, Scott Farris contacted the police to report the discovery of burned human remains at his home. He suspected the remains belonged to his father, Gary Farris, a suspicion that was later confirmed through DNA testing. Initially, the case appeared to be a freak accident linked to a medical condition Gary was believed to have. However, when a bullet was found among the remains, authorities launched a full investigation to uncover the perpetrator. NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ episode ‘A Little Patch of Perfect’ delves into the details of the crime and the evidence that ultimately led to the killer’s capture.

Gary Farris’ Remains Were Found by His Son in a Burn Pile on Their Property

Gary Wayne Farris was born on June 27, 1960, to Betty and Carrol Farris in Tuscumbia, Alabama. He was a friendly and good-natured young man with ambitious dreams. Aspiring to become a lawyer, he pursued his education at the University of Alabama, where he earned his degree in law. Throughout his journey, he had the unwavering support of his wife, Melody Walker Farris, whom he married in 1980 at the age of 20. The couple eventually settled in Georgia, where they built a life together. They had four children and provided them with a comfortable upbringing, and their own lives flourished along the way.

Gary enjoyed a successful professional career. He founded the law firm Burr & Forman in 1995, based in Atlanta, Georgia. By 2018, Gary and his wife, Melody, were living on a 10-acre working farm in Alpharetta, Georgia. Their children had all moved out except for Scott, who resided with them in the main house. He occupied a different floor of the house from his parents. On July 5, 2018, Scott called the police to report the discovery of human remains in a burn pit on the property. Authorities arrived at the scene, and on July 6, it was confirmed that the remains belonged to Gary.

Melody informed the police that her husband had been dealing with certain medical conditions and mentioned that he had started a small fire a few days earlier. She suggested that he might have accidentally fallen into it, a theory the police initially considered plausible. However, when the autopsy reports were released, they revealed a bullet lodged between his ribs. This discovery dramatically altered the investigation, as it became clear that Gary’s death was not accidental. The police now had to focus on uncovering the identity of his killer with urgency.

The Police Knew That Money Might Have Been a Motivator for Gary Farris’ Killer

The police began their investigation by focusing on those closest to Gary Farris. They conducted a swift search of the house to locate any weapons that might match the bullet found with his remains. Additionally, they started interviewing his family members, beginning with his wife, Melody Farris. Initially, she claimed that their marriage was trouble-free and running smoothly. However, her children provided a contrasting account. Her daughter, Emily Farris, revealed that Melody had an affair in 2009 with a man named Ted Wy, which significantly strained and altered the dynamic of their marriage.

Emily disclosed that when Gary discovered her mother’s affair, he removed her from their joint bank accounts. She also mentioned that he had been planning to revise his will and intended to leave his assets to his children instead of his wife. During their investigation, the police uncovered a $2 million life insurance policy in his name, with Melody listed as the sole beneficiary. When confronted about these findings, she admitted to the affair and revealed that she had been in a relationship with a man named Roy “Rusty” Barton. However, she claimed the relationship had ended a year before Gary’s death.

Gary Farris’ Killer Alleged His Children Might be Responsible For His Murder

The police focused their investigation on Melody Farris after identifying a potential motive for the crime. They examined her phone records and discovered that she had been in contact with Rusty Barton both around and prior to the time of Gary’s death. During a 2019 hearing, investigators revealed that blood was found on Melody’s clothing, as well as in the kitchen and other areas of the house. They also presented evidence of communications between Melody and Rusty, in which she allegedly stated that Gary “was on a burn pile.” This evidence further strengthened the case against her.

Prosecutors argued that Melody and Gary had fought the night before his death over financial matters, leading to her killing him. In her defense, Melody claimed that three of their children had as much motive and opportunity to harm their father as she did. She specifically pointed to Scott and alleged that he often argued with Gary about borrowing money. Despite her defense, she was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, and making a false statement. In 2024, she was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to life in prison.

