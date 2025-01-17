Where Are Gary Farris’ Kids Now?

In the summer of 2018, Gary Farris’ body was found burned on his Cherokee County property, where he lived with his wife, Melody, and one of his children, Scott. Upon his unexpected demise, his children, Scott, Emily, Christopher, and Amanda, were some of the most affected members of the Farris family. The episode titled ‘A Little Patch of Perfect’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline’ explores the entire case and the investigation that ensued.

Three of Gary Farris’ Kids Played a Part in Getting Him Justice While One Sided With Melody Farris

Over the course of Gary and Melody Farris’ marriage, they gave birth to four children — Scott Walker Farris, Emily Payne Farris, Christopher Farris, and Amanda Farris Bruce. On July 5, 2018, Scott, who lived in the apartment above his parent’s farmhouse in Georgia’s Cherokee County, was the one who reportedly found the burning body of his father on the property and immediately informed the authorities. Initially considered an accidental death soon turned into a homicide investigation as the detectives found a bullet inside the victim’s body. When the investigators interviewed Melody, who was the prime suspect, about the tragedy, she claimed that her son, Christopher, hated her and even threatened to cause her harm.

She also claimed that her other son, Scott, had gotten into an argument with her before the murder took place. However, despite her claims of innocence, Melody was taken into custody in 2019, and after five years, her trial began in October 2024. During the trial, secrets about the killer’s extramarital affairs came to light as the prosecution also focused on other possible motives — Gary’s life insurance money. Emily Farris also took the stand and claimed that Melody’s affair with a man named Ted Wiley was the reason why her parents’ marriage deteriorated in 2009. The daughter also testified that her father had removed her name from joint bank accounts, but she still made important financial decisions for the family.

The couple’s two sons, Christopher and Scott, also testified against Melody Farris. Meanwhile, the killer tried to shift the blame onto Scott, claiming that he had the ammunition that matched with the bullet found in Gary’s remains. On the other hand, Christopher focused on the fact that no funeral was held for their father. As for Amanda Farris Bruce, she was the only Farris child who testified in support of Melody and believed that she was innocent. However, her efforts did not yield anything as the killer was convicted of killing her husband and later, sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after three decades.

Scott Farris is Looking Forward to Getting Married to the Love of His Life

Hailing from Alpharetta, Georgia, Scott Farris is a Milton High School graduate who served in the United States Army as an 11B Infantryman for several years, starting in July 2008. In 2019, about a year after losing his father, he began dating Rebecca Day, who helped him through some of the toughest times in his life. Having her constant support and love made him realize that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. So, after three years of togetherness, Scott popped the question to her in late 2022, and the couple got engaged. As the trial of his mother is done and dusted, they are planning to tie the knot in the coming months.

Even after more than six long years since Gary’s demise, Scott still admittedly misses his father and remembers him on Father’s Day, his birthday, and other festivals and special occasions. In his free time, he enjoys fishing. Being an animal lover, he loves spending time with dogs and horses regularly. Seemingly residing in Dahlonega, Georgia, with his fiancée, Rebecca, Scott is a relieved man after the killer of his father was brought to justice. Now, his focus is on his own family and his exciting future.

Emily Payne Farris Balances Her Personal and Professional Life Pretty Well

After earning her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from The University of Alabama, Emily Payne Farris served as a Personal Banker at Wells Fargo. In February 2013, she bagged a job at Cygnus Capital Real Estate Advisors, where she was a Compliance & HR Coordinator/Office Admin. Her professional path then took her to STAR Physical Therapy in Franklin, Tennessee, where she worked for eight years, first as a Human Resources Assistant and later as a Human Resources Generalist. Since August 2023, she has been serving as a Human Resources Specialist at Outpatient Imaging Affiliates.

Apart from being a successful professional, Emily Payne Farris is also a devoted wife and a doting mother of two adorable children — Olivia and Jackson “Jax” Todd Payne. Living in Spring Hill, Tennessee, the Chattahoochee High School graduate also owns a dog named Maggie, who is also considered a part of the Payne family.

Christopher Farris is a Proud Father of Two Daughters

Christopher Farris began his professional career at Panda Painting, LLC, where he worked as a General Manager for more than six years, from 2008 to 2015. After learning the ins and outs of the industry, he founded his own company, Farris Painting LLC, in January 2015. Seven years later, he switched to Bravo Painting Company and became the Commerical and Residential Project Manager. As of now, the University of Alabama graduate has been employed as a Sales and Estimating Representative at Alpha Insulation & Waterproofing since April 2024.

The Marrieta, Georgia, resident is in a healthy marriage with his long-time partner, Kellie Long Mullinax, with whom he shares two grown-up daughters — Addison Marie Farris and Ella Farris. While the former graduated from high school in June 2024, Ella lives in Windham, Maine, where she is in a relationship with Ricky Turner. Besides his two daughters, he is also a dog father to a doodle named Bradley Cooper, who has his own social media page. Chris is regularly accompanied by his wife to baseball and football games, especially of his favorite teams — Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons. Apart from spending time with his family, he also loves golfing with his friends in his free time. In October 2024, he and Kellie went to Monteluce Winery in Dahlonega, Georgia, with his family.

