Where Are Robert Neulander’s Kids Now?

When Robert Neulander was arrested for his wife’s murder, his four children were devastated and uncertain about his future with them. Leslie Neulander was found dead at the family home under suspicious circumstances, with investigation later pointing to her husband, Robert, as the killer. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The House on Shalimar Way’ examines the varying viewpoints of the defense and prosecution, with the trial ending in Robert’s conviction. However, his children have always believed in his innocence and have supported him throughout the proceedings. If you’re curious regarding their current whereabouts, here’s what we know!

Who Are Robert Neulander’s Kids?

Robert has two sons and two daughters. While he had Brian and Emily from his first marriage, Ari and Jenna were born to Leslie and him. At the outset, the Neulanders came across as the perfect family living in a beautiful home in DeWitt, New York. The night before the incident, Robert stated that he, Leslie, Ari, and Jenna visited a friend’s house for dinner before coming home.

But tragedy struck the following morning when Robert claimed to have found Leslie with a head injury in the bathroom. By then, Ari was back at his college dorm in Syracuse, New York. Since the phone in the bathroom wasn’t working, Robert rushed to Jenna’s bedroom to have her call 911. During the call, Jenna was heard asking her father not to move Leslie from the bathroom to the bedroom. She said, “Dad put her down! Her neck might be broken!”

During Robert’s trial in 2015, all four of his children were by his side, supporting him. Jenna’s testimony formed an essential part of the case back then. The 911 call was played in court, and the jurors could hear that she put the 911 dispatcher on hold for a few seconds to reach the home phone closer to the bathroom. When Jenna was back online, she talked of blood everywhere. The prosecution stated that she might have seen blood that could not have been there unless Robert attacked Leslie and then left her in the shower. However, the defense felt that Jenna was only reacting to her mother on the floor.

Furthermore, Jenna testified that her father threw a blood-soaked shirt to the side, but it was never found. Despite the family’s insistence, Robert was found guilty of killing Leslie in the end. However, the conviction was overturned in 2019, and a new trial commenced in early 2022. Like the last time, Ari, Brian, Emily, and Jenna were right by Robert’s side and reiterated his innocence.

But Robert was convicted a second time, leaving them disappointed. Ari said, “I can assure you every one of my family members would have been taking a stand against my father if he had done anything to our mother. We love my mother just as much as my father.” He added, “The fact that my entire family is staying behind him after ten years, do you think we’d be with him if we thought he was guilty?”

Where Are Robert Neulander’s Kids Now?

Before Robert’s sentencing in May 2022, the siblings urged the judge for leniency in his father’s sentencing. Emily, in her statement, mentioned how her father’s sentence would be served by the rest of the family as well. The family’s lawyer quoted Jenna, saying, “The thought of starting a family and not having my parents around to teach my children is excruciating.”

Since then, the children have maintained a fairly low profile. From what we can tell, Brian works for a law firm as managing counsel in Baltimore, Maryland, and previously worked as an adjunct professor. His sister, Emily, now lives in Boulder, Colorado, and is a yoga instructor and nurse. As for Ari, he seems to live in New York and, like his half-brother Brian, seems to have chosen the field of law. Jenna lives in New York as well and works as a manager for a non-profit organization in addition to being a member of another. In the past, she interned for the United Nations.

