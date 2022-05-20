What is Robert Neulander’s Net Worth?

The Neulanders’ life was turned upside down in September 2012 when Leslie Neulander was found dead at the family home. The authorities that looked into the case felt that the 61-year-old’s husband, Robert, killed her and staged the scene to make it look like an accident. NBC’s ‘Dateline: The House on Shalimar Way’ examines the slaying and what happened in the aftermath. But before Leslie’s death, she and Robert led a comfortable life in DeWitt, New York, with Robert working as a gynecologist. So, if you’re wondering how much the former doctor is worth, here’s what we know.

How Did Robert Neulander Earn His Money?

Robert and Leslie Neulander lived in an 8,000-square-foot mansion in DeWitt at the time of the incident. He and Leslie had been married for close to three decades and had a son and a daughter. By all accounts, the Neulanders were well-regarded within their community and contributed handsomely to charitable causes. Robert was one of the most prominent gynecologists and obstetricians in Syracuse, New York.

Robert was described as a supportive, compassionate, and knowledgeable doctor. He delivered a lot of babies in the area. Apart from his professional success, Robert and Leslie were known to devote a lot of time to philanthropic causes. He was also on the board of the local Jewish Community Center. However, leading up to Leslie’s death, Robert’s once-thriving practice was struggling because of an issue with an insurance company. This caused him to deliver half the number of babies he used to deliver previously.

The authorities were initially satisfied with Robert’s explanation about finding his wife in the bathroom with an injury and hence, ruled the death an accident. But a few months later, rumors regarding financial and marital problems prompted the police to take a second look. More than a year after Leslie’s death, Robert, who was retired by then, was questioned by the authorities.

Eventually, Robert was tried for the murder and was found guilty not once but twice. In May 2022, he was sentenced to a lengthy prison term. In 2014, it was revealed that Robert and Leslie’s assets were worth about $4 million. But since Robert stopped working, the protracted legal battle caused a financial dent for him. In 2019, his lawyer argued that his client needed the bail money to pay for legal support and wanted it decreased.

Robert Neulander’s Net Worth

Taking into consideration his assets and the fact that Robert had to pay for his defense twice over, his net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

