Gary Triano: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

Gary Triano had built a prosperous and successful life in Tucson, Arizona, as a thriving real estate developer. His circle was amongst the wealthiest circles in town. However, in November 1996, a pipe bomb detonated in his car. It took away his life and caused significant damage in the area. The police quickly began investigating, and it didn’t take long for the pieces to start falling into place. ABC’s ’20/20′ episode titled ‘Explosive Secrets’ highlights the details of the case and how the police were able to apprehend the person responsible.

A Bomb Exploded in Gary Triano’s Car After He Left His Country Club

Gary Lee Triano spent his entire life in Tucson, Arizona. He was born on November 6, 1943, in Sacramento, California, to Toni Schultz and Henry Triano. He soon moved to Arizona with his brother Dennis and sister Toni. He attended Rincon High School, where he was known for his intelligence and sharp mind. When it came time to choose a career, he decided to study accounting at the University of Arizona. His personal life also seemed to be falling into place; he met and married Mary Cram in the 1960s, and together they had two children—Heather and Brian.

Over time, Gary transitioned into a successful real estate developer in the region and excelled in the field. Before long, he was a millionaire and did very well for himself. Despite going through a divorce in the 1980s, his life took a positive turn when he found love again. On October 4, 1986, he married Pamela Phillips in San Diego, California. The couple settled in Arizona and were blessed with two children—Trevor and Lois. However, challenges began to arise. In 1993, Gary filed for bankruptcy, claiming $40 million in debts. He attributed his financial downfall to the failed casinos he had opened over the years, which had drained his finances.

In 1993, Gary went through a messy divorce with Pamela, who was also a real estate broker. She took their two children and moved to Aspen, California. On November 1, 1996, Gary left the La Paloma Country Club in Catalina Foothills, Arizona, after a round of golf. It seemed like a typical day for him, but as he sat in his car, a pipe bomb—allegedly placed inside a blue bag—detonated. The explosion killed him instantly, and the blast was so severe that parts of his remains had to be collected in bags for autopsy. Investigators later revealed that fragments of his car were scattered over 100 yards, with some even landing in the club’s pool.

The Police Found Documented Correspondence Between Gary’s Killers

The police interviewed those close to Gary to determine if he had any professional or personal enemies. Their investigation eventually led them to focus on his ex-wife, Pamela Phillips. Shortly before his death, Pamela had taken out a $2 million life insurance policy on Gary. The payout was meant to go to their two children, but since they were young, the money would have gone to Pamela. However, Pamela was far away in California, and there was no direct evidence linking her to the crime. Other than the strained relations from their divorce, there was nothing concrete against her.

The case remained unresolved for many years until November 2005, when the TV series ‘America’s Most Wanted’ profiled a man named Ronald Young. He was wanted for forgery and embezzlement. He was arrested on November 21, 2005, and during the investigation, police were able to link him to an abandoned van found shortly after Gary’s bombing. The van, which had been rented, contained documents related to Gary and Pamela’s divorce, a map of Tucson, Arizona, and a sawed-off shotgun. It was later revealed that Ronald had been in a relationship with Pamela while she was living in Aspen, California.

It took years for the police to build a solid case against both Ronald and Pamela. The former was tried in 2010, during which the police presented evidence of email exchanges between him and Pamela. These emails revealed discussions about Gary’s murder, establishing that they had conspired to kill him. Additionally, investigators uncovered records showing that Pamela had paid Ronald $400,000 to carry out the murder. Her defense team, however, argued that Gary had been killed as part of an organized plot by the mob, claiming he had secretly worked for them. Despite these claims, she was tried in 2014 and found guilty of her ex-husband’s murder.

