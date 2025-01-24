Pamela Phillips: Where is Gary Triano’s Ex-Wife Now?

When real estate developer Gary Triano was killed in a bomb explosion in 1996, the entire community was shocked to its core, especially his loved ones. Initially, it was believed that the bombing was a mob hit, but as the investigators delved deeper into the case, darker truths emerged. It turned out that his former wife, Pamela Phillips, was responsible for having him killed. The entire case is covered in detail in the episode titled ‘Explosive Secrets’ of ABC’s ’20/20.’ It also features insightful interviews with the acquaintances of the victim and the officials linked to the investigation.

Pamela Phillips Skipped Country Upon Getting Indicted For Having Gary Triano Murdered

Model and real estate agent Pamela Anne Phillips, who was based in Tuscon, Arizona, got romantically involved with the financial developer Gary Triano in the 1980s. It was on October 4, 1986, that the two made things official by tying the knot in San Diego, California. In the following years, the couple gave birth to two children — Trevor and Lois. Gary already had two kids from his first marriage to Mary Cram — Heather and Brian. However, after seven years of marriage, the relationship between the two began deteriorating, so much so that Pamela got separated from Gary and moved to Aspen, Colorado, along with their two children. In 1993, the two decided to call it quits and ultimately got divorced.

While residing in Aspen, Pamela crossed paths with Ronald Young, who later became her trusted business advisor. As she and Ronald became close friends, the former reportedly plotted the murder of her former husband, Gary Triano, in order to receive the $2 million life insurance policy. She hired Ronald and reportedly paid him $400,000 to kill Gary. On the afternoon of November 1, 1996, the two conspirators placed a pipe bomb inside Gary’s car while he was golfing at the La Paloma Country Club in Catalina Foothills, Arizona. A few moments after he returned to his car, the bomb exploded, resulting in his tragic death.

The following year, Pamela got her hands on the insurance money. It didn’t take long for the investigators to link Pamela Phillips to the murder of Gary Triano. Over the years, the detectives worked hard to build a case against the Aspen resident. Finally, in October 2008, she was officially indicted for the crime, after which Pamela moved out of the country and went to live in Austria. Charged with orchestrating her former husband’s murder, the socialite-turned-fugitive was arrested in Vienna, Austria, on December 3, 2009, and extradited back to the US to stand trial.

Pamela Phillips is Serving Her Sentence at an Arizona Prison Facility Today

While awaiting trial in Arizona, Pamela Phillips was held on $5 million bond at the Pima County Jail. Initially, she was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial. She was treated for it, and then in October 2012, she was finally declared eligible for trial. In February 2014, the trial commenced as she pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. During the seven-week-long trial, the prosecutors claimed that the defendant’s motive was to collect the life insurance policy money. To counter that, the defense argued that she had a successful real estate business in Aspen, Colorado, and did not have any desperation for money. They also claimed that Gary Triano likely had mob connections, which led to his death.

On the other hand, the prosecution brought in their star witness, Laura Chapman, to testify against Pamela. She claimed that the latter had discussed hiring someone to put a hit on her former husband with her and another friend a few years before the bomb explosion killed Gary. After hearing both sides of the coin, on April 8, 2014, the jury deliberated for less than three days and returned with a guilty verdict, convicting Pamela Phillips of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. More than a month later, on May 22, 2014, her sentencing was held, during which she addressed the court.

The then-56-year-old maintained her innocence and shared her feelings with everyone present. She stated, “I just want everybody to know that I am innocent. I am innocent. I am innocent. I’m really really–this is hard, so hard for me. It’s a nightmare. This is a nightmare. Okay? What happened is a nightmare. And Gary was my husband. Okay? Gary was my husband and the father of my children. I am innocent and I want everybody to know that. This has been a travesty and it’s a nightmare for me. Okay? And I don’t understand how this could even happen. Alright? But I want you all to know that I am innocent. Thank you.”

Following her statement, Gary Triano’s two children also took the stand and stated a few words about their stepmother, Pamela. Heather said, “When others suggested she might have been involved in the murder, I ended friendships and family relationships were strained. I told her that she could keep her head held high because she had nothing to do with this murder. Oh boy, was I wrong.” Meanwhile, Brian stated, “Pamela Phillips murdered my father for nothing but the supposed comfort she thought money could bring her. She shows no remorse for her actions and, therefore, I ask she be sentenced to natural life in prison without the possibility of parole.” In the end, Pamela Phillips was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As of now, she is incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Perryville in Goodyear, Arizona.

