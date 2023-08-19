Gator Boys: Where Are They Now?

Animal Planet’s ‘Gator Boys’ is a reality series that premiered in 2012 and is set in Florida. The cast members of this particular show are experts when it comes to catching alligators, and they go around the state doing the same. As expected, the task is far from simple and is often full of unexpected surprises. Hence, it is hardly surprising that the viewers have found themselves eager to know about their favorites from the series, especially with it being over a decade since the show first aired. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Where is Paul Bedard Now?

We are starting off with Paul Bedard, who has continued his work in the field of alligator conservation and rescue. The reality TV star works under the banner of Gator Boys Alligator Rescue, and the organization’s shows at the Everglades Holiday Park (Broward County, Florida) are a huge hit with all those who come to visit the attraction. Additionally, Paul runs a YouTube channel called Gator Boys that has nearly 5K subscribers. He is reportedly also behind a food joint called Gator Boys Grill. Overall, it seems like Paul is enjoying his life to the fullest and has found contentment in his work.

Where is Jimmy Riffle Now?

Jimmy Riffle, the other major star of the Animal Planet show, is also working with the alligators. As of writing, he serves as the Owner and Operator of Scales Tails and Teeth and hopes to instill a love for wildlife within the heart of as many as possible. However, his life dream is to open up an educational animal park in Marion County, Florida. His organization has indeed opened a wildlife park that currently features several reptiles, farm animals, birds, and native/exotic mammals. Additionally, those interested can take advantage of different types of events organized by the company. As for his personal life, it seems like Jimmy is in a relationship with Heather Daly and celebrated his 38th birthday in August 2023.

Where is Ashley Lawrence Now?

Animal Handler Ashley Lawrence is as well connected to nature and wildlife as ever. In fact, in February 2020, she made history by being the first woman to participate in the Freestyle Alligator Wrestling Competitions in Brighton, Florida. The reality TV star recently had a scare when her beloved dog Hank went missing on July 13, 2023. Fortunately, he was found in a matter of days and was back home safely within the next five days. Apart from her continued work with nature, it seems like Ashley remains on good terms with her co-stars from the show.

Where is Christopher Gillette Now?

Up next, we have Ashley Lawrence’s husband, Chris Gillette, who has made quite a name for himself in the world of animal conservation as well as content creation. With over a million followers on Instagram and a YouTube channel (GatorChris) with well over 27K subscribers, his internet presence is certainly an impressive one. However, the Wildlife Biologist and Conservationist is primarily working under the banner of Underwater Gator Tours, through which he provides his customers the opportunity to see alligators, crocodiles, snakes, sharks, and several other beings while under the water.

Where is Scott Cohen Now?

Let’s now talk about Scott Cohen, who is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The reality TV star is affiliated with Scales Tails and Teeth as an Alligator Wrestler and takes part in Gator Boys Road Shows. His other workplaces apparently include Native Village Rescue, Target Auto Repair, and Willow Oaks Plantation. Additionally, he seems to be the owner of C&C Ranchhand. Happily married to Valeria Capdevila Cohen, Scott is the father of a delightful boy named Weston Reid (born in June 2022).

Where is Tre Huntoon Now?

While Tre Huntoon is not very active on social media, he did recently capture the headlines in a way that is perhaps both expected and unexpected. On June 6, 2023, an alligator was blocking the US-1 highway between Florida City and Key Largo in Florida. While the Pesky Critters Wildlife Control and local law enforcement were trying to get the reptile off the road, Tre Huntoon appeared and started to assist with the process, surprising many with the unexpected coincidence that he was in the area at such a time.

