BBC’s Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special: Cast and Filming Details, Revealed

Gavin Shipman and Stacey Shipman are reuniting with their friends and family once again. The upcoming Christmas special of BBC’s sitcom ‘Gavin & Stacey’ will feature James Corden, Ruth Jones, Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, and Julia Davis. The filming of the special will begin in Wales in the summer.

The 2019 Christmas special of the British sitcom, which aired nine years after season 3, turned out to be the most-watched show of the decade with over 18 million viewers. In the special, Bryn prepares dinner for a guest count of over 13. Pam would rather spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s house a bit lacking. But since their deal suggests that they take turns to host Christmas, and the Wests are in charge this year, she is helpless. Gavin and Stacey, now parents to Harri, Caitlin, and Megan, feel that their relationship has lost its spark.

As the narrative progresses, Smithy continues his duties and goes to Barry on alternate weekends to see his son, Neil. The special ends with Nessa going down on one knee and proposing to the cheeky yet every-so-lovable Smithy, leaving viewers on a nagging cliffhanger. While the plot of the upcoming Christmas special is currently under wraps, it may reveal Smithy’s reaction to the proposal.

The special will feature the majority of the main cast. Corden and Jones will continue to play Smithy and Nessa while heading the writers’ room. Horne, in the titular role of Gavin Shipman, and Page, in the role of Stacey Shipman, are also returning. They are joined by Brydon (Bryn), Steadman (Pam), Lamb (Mick), and Davis (Dawn). It is yet to be confirmed whether Melanie Walters will appear as Gwen. Corden is joining the project after wrapping his long-standing CBS late-night show ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ in 2023.

‘Gavin & Stacey’ is produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow along with Jones’ Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by Corden. Wales, which has previously served as the shooting location of the show’s three seasons and the 2019 Christmas special, will serve as the backdrop for the 2024 Christmas special as well. The region earlier hosted the shooting of ‘Anyone But You,’ starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and Sam Hargrave’s ‘Extraction II,’ starring Chris Hemsworth and Golshifteh Farahani.

