The Gilded Age Season 3 Starts Filming in New York and Providence in June

The filming of the third season of HBO’s period drama series ‘The Gilded Age‘ is set to commence in New York and Providence, Rhode Island, in June. Creator Julian Fellowes and co-writer Sonja Warfield are penning the third installment. Michael Engler is also on board as a director.

In the season 2 finale, Bertha engages in an opera war against Mrs. Astor, which culminates in the former offering her daughter Gladys to the Duke of Buckingham to outshine Mrs. Astor’s opera house. Peggy’s father Arthur confronts the Board of Education’s attempt to close Black schools, resulting in a partial victory to keep two out of three educational institutions open. Meanwhile, Marian and Dashiell’s performative relationship takes an unexpected turn as the former realizes that she doesn’t want to marry her cousin. Larry Russell quickly steps in and they share a kiss on the stoop, bypassing any slow burn. The Van Rhijn family faces financial turmoil but a surprising discovery of hidden wealth by Ada saves the day, shifting the power dynamic within the household.

In the third installment, the viewers can anticipate heightened tensions within George and Bertha’s marriage, as hinted by Warfield, who envisions a transformative journey for Bertha’s character. The intricacies of Marian and Larry’s relationship will be explored, aligning with Fellowes’ vision to introduce “layers of complication” for added drama. Warfield, in an interview, expressed the show’s commitment to deepening relationships and seizing the opportunity for character development in the upcoming season. The third installment aims to unravel the nuances of evolving relationships while shedding light on the lives of the Black elite in Newport, injecting a fresh perspective into the narrative.

Most of the main cast members are expected to return to the third season. The focus on Marian and the Russell family within the rigid landscape of “new money” suggests the return of Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn, and Simon Jones as Mr. Alfred Bannister. Furthermore, Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte, and Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn are also expected to return.

The first two seasons of the show were mainly filmed across the state of New York and the city of Newport in Rhode Island. New York previously hosted the production of ‘Maestro‘ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ while Providence is a significant location of ‘Good Burger 2‘.

Read More: Is The Gilded Age Based on a True Story?