Gayna Allmon: Where is Tom Randolph’s Fourth Wife Now?

When police began looking into Thomas “Tom” Randolph’s marital history, they discovered that four of his six wives had died. Although he was convicted in connection with the killing of only Sharon Randolph, he had also previously stood trial for the death of Becky Gault and was acquitted. As detectives investigated his history, they spoke to his surviving wives, including Gayna Allmon, the fourth woman to marry him. It was during those conversations with detectives that Gayna confided in them about her and Tom’s past. Netflix’s ‘The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ features her interview, in which she spoke about her marriage to Tom and how she eventually managed to get away from him.

Gayna Allmon Left Her Husband Soon After Finding Out About His Second Wife’s Death

Gayna Allmon is a native of Nineveh, Indiana. By 1995, she had gone through a divorce and was ready to get back into the dating world. That was when she came across an advertisement in the newspaper for a man named Thomas “Tom” Randolph. The two got together, and Gayna said he was quite charming when she first met him. She said that he told her the things she wanted to hear, gave her flowers and treated her very well. The two eventually got married in October 1995, and Gayna said it felt like the beginning of something new for her. She later told detectives that Tom had taken out life insurance policies in her name, although that was not her main concern.

In the featured interview, Gayna recalled an incident in which Tom was allegedly involved in a supposed shooting, after which police spoke to her. She said they were the ones who told her about his second wife, Becky Gault. The detectives explained that Tom had been tried for Becky’s murder but was acquitted and her death was ruled a suicide. Until then, Gayna had no idea about his past. By July 1997, she and Tom were divorced. When detectives investigating the death of Tom’s sixth wife, Sharon Randolph, came to her home in 2008 and questioned her, Gayna described another disturbing incident. She said that one day, while Tom was cleaning his gun, it went off very close to her. She said he told her it was an accident because he did not realize the gun was loaded. Gayna, however, did not fully trust him. When he left for work, she packed her belongings and left.

Gayna Allmon is Leading a Peaceful Life With Her Longtime Partner Today

In 2017, during Tom Randolph’s second trial, Gayna Mudge Allmon took the stand against him. She testified that she suspected the incident in which a gun went off and a bullet went through the floor was not an accident, and that she believed her ex-husband had been trying to kill her. Gayna has been in a “domestic partnership” with Thomas Bowers since August 2000. The two have been living together in Mooresville, Indiana, these days. She even calls herself the “Queen of Hummingbird Retreat.” One thing that does stand out is her close bond with her siblings. Ronald Mudge, Sandy Hysell and Julia Brill remain close to her, and they often remember their brother, Steven R. Mudge, who passed away in February 2012. Gayna appears to have built a happy family life of her own, while choosing to keep much of it private.

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