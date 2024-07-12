Gayna Allmon: Where is Thomas Randolph’s Former Wife Now?

Thomas Randolph married six different women before he was convicted of murdering his sixth wife, Sharon Causse, in 2023. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph’ takes a detailed look at all his marriages, including the short one he shared with Gayna Allmon. Through the interviews of the victims’ loved ones, ex-wives of the convict, and officials connected to the case, the viewers get to learn about his dynamic with Gayna.

Gayna Allmon Was Scared For Her Life During Her Marriage With Thomas Randolph

Dennis R. and W. Iris Bruce Mudge gave birth to a little bundle of joy in the form of Gayna Mudge Allmon, who grew up in the company of her loving siblings, Ronald “Ron” W. Mudge, Steven R. Mudge, Julia Brill, and Sandy Hysell. Originally from Nineveh, Indiana, Gayna was going through a divorce around the summer of 1995 when she crossed paths with Thomas Randolph. Sparks flew between them, and after a few months of dating, she tied the knot with him in October of the same year. Over the next two years, cracks began to appear in their marriage as reports suggested that he was allegedly abusive to her. However, one particular incident changed the entire dynamic of their relationship.

One day, while Thomas was cleaning a gun in the kitchen, the firearm went off, and it left a bullet hole on the floor, just about a foot away from Gayna. She became extremely scared and started yelling while he said that he did not realize that the gun was loaded. Soon after that incident, at the first opportunity she got, she packed her stuff and moved to one of her friends’ places, where she kept a low profile. She believed that it was an attempt to kill her, but she decided not to file charges against her husband. Soon, the divorce was finalized, and she came out of her marriage with Thomas alive, unlike several of his former and future wives.

Gayna Allmon is Happily Married and Resides in the Cayman Islands

After bouncing back and moving on from her relationship with Thomas, Gayna met George Bowers, with whom she has been in a “domestic partnership” since August 2000. She also stepped into motherhood after giving birth to two adorable daughters — Sonia Straub and Becca Adkins. On February 28, 2012, she received the tragic news of her brother, Steven R. Mudge, passing away. Since she was quite close to him, his demise impacted her deeply. In the 2017 trial of her former husband, Thomas Randolph, in connection to the murder of his sixth wife, Sharon Causse, Gayna Allmon did not hold back and testified against him, detailing her experiences with the defendant throughout the course of their two-year-long marriage.

Labeled the Queen of Hummingbird Retreat, Gayna resides in George Town, the capital of the Cayman Islands. She also loves to travel, within as well as outside of the nation. For instance, she seems to have traveled to the Southern Caribbean sometime in the early 2010s. As for the family front, Gayna still maintains a loving relationship with her siblings, including Ronald Mudge, Sandy Hysell, and Julia Brill, despite living miles away from them. While Sandy has been married since 1982 and is living in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Ronald has been bound in holy matrimony with Cathy Mudge since April 1973. These days, the mother of two, Gayna Allmon, reminisces her old days every once in a while and leads a happy life with her family.

