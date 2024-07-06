Teri King: Where is Jamie Baldwin’s Alleged Girlfriend Now?

In December 2016, Judy Orr Baldwin and her husband, Jamie Baldwin, reportedly got into an accident, leading to the former’s tragic demise. However, when the police investigated the accident, they found several discrepancies in the husband’s story. At the time, rumor had it that he was having an affair with Teri King, a single mother whom he knew from his motorcycle club. The episode titled ‘The Black Box’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline’ profiles the entire case in a detailed manner but certain questions are likely to arise in the minds of the viewers about Teri King and her relationship with Jamie Baldwin.

Teri King Was Rumored to be Involved in an Affair With Jamie Baldwin

Born to Johnny and Mary King, Teri Teresa King grew up with the love and support of her parents, two sisters, including Tina, and a brother named Tony King. A York Technical College graduate with an Associate’s degree in Accounting, Teri worked as a Teller at the Bank of York for a few weeks in June 2004. From her early days, she had a passion for motorcycles, which translated into her becoming the Treasurer of the Carolina Thunder Christian Motorcycle Club. During her time at the club, she crossed paths with Jamie Baldwin, the husband of Judy Orr Baldwin.

At the time, she was a single mother to a boy. As she got close to Jamie, his wife started becoming suspicious of them and believed that they were having an extramarital affair. When Judy passed away in an alleged car accident on the night of December 14, 2016, the police suspected Jamie to be responsible for it. Since Judy had another serious accident at the Baldwin house earlier that night while decorating the Christmas tree, Teri took the responsibility of cleaning up the traces of blood from certain areas of the house with the permission of the detectives.

Less than two months after the death of his wife, Jamie moved in with Teri, fueling the speculations of his affair with her before Judy’s death. In August 2018, Jamie was charged with the murder of Judy, and he pleaded not guilty. During his trial, Teri was called to the stand and interviewed in front of the jurors about her relationship with the accused. She testified that she shared a platonic relationship with him and not a sexual one. Moreover, he allegedly did not move in with her. As per Jamie’s claims, he was simply renting a room from Teri as he could not afford to keep his house any longer. Eventually, Jamie ended up getting convicted of killing Judy and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Teri King Remains Close to Her Roots

At some point in her career, Teri King worked as a Utility Billing Clerk in the City of York, South Carolina. Her only son joined the US Army and has been serving the nation. In November 2020, she seemingly married off him to the love of his life and supported him as he started the next chapter of his life. In an emotional social media post, she wrote, “…I gave away being the one he hugs and kisses, I gave away being the one he looks for in a crowd, I gave away being the first person he turns to when things get tough, I gave away being the one he makes laugh in the middle of day, I gave away being his number one girl, I gave away a piece of my heart, I gave away my son…”

Teri also maintains a great relationship with her parents and siblings, as they reunite every once in a while and catch up. Recently, on Mother’s Day 2024, Teri went to Laura’s Tea Room in Ridgeway, South Carolina, with her mother and one of her sisters. Also, she is a sucker for sunsets and beaches and never misses an opportunity to witness or visit one.

