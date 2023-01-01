Judy Orr Baldwin Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Black Box’ covers the gruesome murder of 53-year-old Judy Orr Baldwin in Chester County, South Carolina, in December 2016. The convicted killer was initially cleared off suspect by the local police, and the victim’s family and relatives had to campaign extensively for an external investigation. The investigators from the state agency reviewed the case before they arrested the perpetrator who maintained their innocence to date. So who is Judy, and how did she die? Let’s find out.

How Did Judy Orr Baldwin Die?

Judy McWaters Orr Baldwin was born to the late Robert T. and Annie Floride Smith McWaters in Chester in Chester County, South Carolina, on January 12, 1963. She graduated from Chester Christian School and was a member of Woodward Baptist Church and the Women’s Missionary Union. She was the owner and operator of Judy’s Personal Touch and a member and secretary of the Carolina Thunder Christian Motorcycle Club. Judy, 53, had been a widow after losing her first husband, Todd, in a motorcycle accident.

They had been married 20 years, with two sons, Chris and Josh, and Judy was left heartbroken. Todd had worked at the Chester Fire Department. She met her second husband, James Harold “Jamie” Baldwin, Jr., at the motorcycle club in 2011, and the two had a whirlwind romance, leading them to get married within eight months. Jamie was a former police officer for the York and Columbia police departments in South Carolina.

He was also a dispatcher for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office for a decade. It was Judy’s second chance at love. They lived in Chester, South Carolina, and Judy’s son, Chris, was a few doors away. According to the show, Judy maintained a happy marriage to the outside world, with the couple publicly showing affection on social media even five years into their marriage.

However, things took a tragic turn in December 2016 when Jamie allegedly found her wife severely hurt after falling from a stepladder while trying to decorate the Christmas tree on December 14. A panicked Jamie understood the injury was too severe to handle on his own and decided to rush her to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment. Unfortunately, his Jeep was allegedly involved in a car crash when a vehicle sped into their lane on Old Richburg Road in Chester County.

Jamie claimed their vehicle was forced off the road and fell into an embankment under a bridge. A 911 call was recorded where he told the dispatcher he had already tried CPR, but his wife remained unresponsive. When paramedics arrived, they found a deep 24cm head wound and declared her dead. Chester County Coroner, Terry Tinker, was not convinced her head injury was consistent with a car crash and suspected foul play.

Who Killed Judy Orr Baldwin?

According to news reports, law enforcement officials did not consider Judy’s death suspicious, and the residence was not treated or processed as a crime scene. However, her family and friends were not convinced, claiming several discrepancies in Jamie’s claims. Judy had reportedly confided in a close friend about suspicions of her husband being “a little too close to a woman at the motorcycle club.” Her acquaintances also contended Judy “hated being up a ladder,” which made the events surrounding her death all the odder.

Her sons claimed their mother spoke with them every day and Chris was appalled why Jamie had not called him or 911 from their residence. They were also shocked to see the massive amount of blood where she had allegedly fallen. The friends and family alleged Jamie had a history in law enforcement and had acquaintance with the investigating officers, making them wonder whether crucial evidence was being missed. Together with Terry Tinker, they campaigned for external agencies to head the investigation.

Meanwhile, Jamie moved in with Teri King, a motorcycle club member, less than two months after Judy’s death, raising many eyebrows. However, Jamie insisted they had a platonic relationship, and he was renting a room in Teri’s place because he could not affords to keep his house. Eventually, the campaign succeeded in the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) taking over the investigation from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. SLED crime scene analysts examined the residence again to find blood up the wall, and high up, which suggested something swung upwards.

An analysis of Jamie’s Jeep indicated he was in control of the vehicle before it crashed. Furthermore, a clear tire mark at the scene was not consistent with a car losing control at 50 mph as he had described. They claimed the vehicle was not going over five mph as it traveled down the embankment. The SLED investigators reviewed the case and came up with a new theory – they believed Jamie had beaten his wife at home, then faked the car crash afterward to cover it up. Jamie was arrested and charged with murder in August 2018.

According to police records, he was free on bond for an unrelated case where he was accused of burning down a woman’s mobile home and collecting insurance money in 2017. The prosecution stated, “The devil is in the details. And the reason that comment is so important is that but for those details, and the defendant manipulating every scene, altering every scenario, but for that, he probably would have gotten away with it.” On November 5, 2019, Jamie Baldwin was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his wife.

