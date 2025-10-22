Gen V Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

The second season of Prime Video’s ‘Gen V’ continues the story of the students at Godolkin University. Marie and her friends return for another year at school, where some major changes have taken place, especially with the arrival of the new dean, Cipher. The final episode of the season pits the Guardians of Godolkin against Cipher, and the final season paves the way for the young Supes to join the resistance against Homelander’s oppressive regime. Still, it leaves the question of what the future holds for God U and its students. The third season of ‘Gen V’ has not been greenlit yet. With ‘The Boys’ Season 5 set to release in 2026, if Prime Video moves forward with another season of ‘Gen V,’ it will not appear on our screens until 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Gen V Season 3 Will Take Place in the Aftermath of The Boys Season 5

Talking about the future plans for ‘Gen V,’ the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, revealed that it entirely depends on the viewership numbers. He has even urged the fans to watch the show as it airs and to up the numbers so that Prime Video is incentivized to renew it. He also added that there are a lot more stories left to tell with ‘Gen V’ and the extended ‘The Boys’ universe, and he is very much interested in exploring all of that in the future. Kripke confirmed that the events of ‘The Boys’ Season 5 will take place six months after the events of ‘Gen V’ Season 2 finale. The final scene, with Starlight and A-Train welcoming Marie and her group to the resistance, shows that we will see the young Supes fighting Homelander and his supporters in the final season of ‘The Boys.’

As the story of major characters from ‘The Boys,’ including Homelander, ends, the future of Marie and other Supes will become uncertain. Talking to The Wrap about future possibilities, Kripke said, “I think the universe post-‘The Boys’ Season 5 is such a fascinating universe, there’s a lot to explore. It’s so much more of the wild west in terms of, like, f–king anything goes — without giving anything away. And I think that would be a blast to put the “Gen V” kids in the middle of.” This shows that the creators of ‘Gen V’ already know which direction the story should move in following ‘The Boys’ finale, and given how diabolical every season of ‘Gen V’ and ‘The Boys’ has been so far, it would be interesting to see what happens to Marie and her friends next.

Gen V Season 3’s Cast Will be Dictated by The Boys Season 5 Finale

With ‘Gen V’ Season 2 moving into ‘The Boys’ Season 5, a shadow of uncertainty is cast over the characters. ‘The Boys’ is known for killing off major characters in the goriest of fashions, and with the fifth season being the final one, major character deaths are expected. Since Marie and her friends also join the fight, they, too, would be thrown into the dangerous world of ‘The Boys,’ which means that until the finale of its parent series’ fifth season airs, we won’t know, for sure, which characters from ‘Gen V’ live to see another day.

Given the extraordinary circumstances where all the main characters survive, we expect all of them come back for ‘Gen V.’ The cast would be led by Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau, and would include Lizze Broadway’s Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips’ Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh’s Jordan Li, Asa Germann’s Sam Riordan, and Sean Patrick Thomas’ Polarity. With the death of Dean Cipher, aka Doug, Hamish Linklater will not be returning to the universe of ‘Gen V.’ The same goes for Ethan Slater’s Thomas Godolkin, though there is a chance that he may be seen in a flashback. Since every season of ‘Gen V’ has brought forth a new villain, the same is expected for the next season as well. Though again, it will heavily depend on the events of ‘The Boys’ Season 5.

Gen V Season 3 Will Focus on a New World for Supes

Due to the events of ‘The Boys’ Season 4, a major power shift takes place between humans and Supes. The declaration of Supes as the superior race makes humans second-class citizens, and once Homelander falls, humans will not forget the way Supes treated them. To prevent another Homelander from rising and taking over the world, humans will try to do everything they can to curb the powers of Supes, and that will make people like Marie, who would technically be the most powerful Supe in a world without Homelander, a prime target. The third season will most likely take that route as the remaining Supes try to figure out their place in the new world while humans prepare for another war.

This turning of tables is expected to have a major impact on the thought process of young Supes, and it could inadvertently lead them on the path that led to Supes becoming villains in the first place. The third season of ‘Gen V’ would focus on this, diving deeper into the minds of the characters who are forged by the trauma of the war they’ve survived in ‘The Boys’ Season 5. Since there are a lot of uncertain pieces due to ‘The Boys’ final season, it would be premature to guess where each character would stand by the time ‘Gen V’ Season 3 airs, but there’s a good chance that the heroes we see now might not be the same then.

Read More: Is Doug Dead? Did Hamish Linklater Leave Gen V?