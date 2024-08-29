Gena Lee Nolin: Where is Baywatch’s Neely Capshaw Now?

Being part of a TV series that becomes a legendary cultural icon is an experience few are fortunate to have. In Hulu’s ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun,’ actors, creators, producers, and others who contributed to the success of the hit series reunite to reminisce about the filming days and all that went into making it a sensation. Gena Lee Nolin, who plays the character of Nelly Capshaw, joins her co-stars to reflect on her journey from then to now. Seeing her on screen again is captivating as she shares behind-the-scenes stories and insights with her fans, just as she did all those years ago.

Gena Lee Nolin Became an Instant Hit on Baywatch

Gena Lee Nolin joined ‘Baywatch’ in 1995, during the series’ fourth season, marking a significant opportunity in her career. Already recognized as a model from her appearances on the game show ‘The Price Is Right,’ joining Baywatch was a prestigious step for her. Nolin played the character Nelly Capshaw, who was married to David Hasselhoff’s character, Mitch Buchannon, and the duo quickly became fan favorites. With her fit physique, blonde hair, and strong on-camera presence, Gena perfectly embodied the series’ brand. She remained with them until 1998, leaving when she felt her character’s storyline had run its course. Her glamour and iconic presence became synonymous with the charisma of Baywatch, cementing her status as a television legend.

Gena Lee Nolin Has Continued Working as an Actress

Immediately after leaving ‘Baywatch,’ Gena Lee Nolin landed her TV series, ‘Sheena,’ which premiered in 2000 and ran until 2002. Around the same time, she seized another significant opportunity by posing for Playboy magazine. Although Playboy had approached her previously, Gena felt that the timing was right once she had stepped away from her ‘Baywatch’ character, Nelly Capshaw. In later interviews, she expressed her gratitude for being part of something as iconic as ‘Baywatch,’ but she always knew it would eventually end. Gena continues to work as an actor, with recent roles including her appearance in the 2016 TV movie ‘Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens’ and the 2017 film ‘Killing Hasselhoff.’ She also has an upcoming project titled ‘The B Team,’ which is still in development, keeping fans intrigued and eager to see what’s next.

Gena Lee Nolin is a Dedicated Health Advocate Today

In the early 2000s, Gena Lee Nolin began experiencing significant health issues, noticing she was getting fatigued quickly and lacked stamina. She visited numerous doctors and faced multiple misdiagnoses before finally being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease and hypothyroidism in 2009. The treatment process was arduous and took a toll on her, prompting Gena to advocate for greater awareness about these conditions. To support others facing similar challenges, she launched a support group called “Thyroid Sexy.” During a time when she felt least confident about her physical appearance, especially given her profession, she used this platform to redefine her understanding of beauty.

To document her experience, Gena Lee Nolin wrote her first book, ‘Beautiful Inside and Out: Conquering Thyroid Disease with a Healthy, Happy, “Thyroid Sexy” Life,’ which was released in October 2013 and quickly became a hit. As she mentioned while promoting the book, she had discussed the importance of thyroid health long before it became a mainstream topic. Gena has promised her fans a second book in various interviews but has yet to set a release date. In addition to her writing, she has collaborated with Gerrish MedEsthetics, a spa specializing in natural treatments, and serves as a brand ambassador for VICI, a sustainable clothing line. Her new perspectives and ongoing work reflect her personal and professional growth commitment.

Gena Lee Nolin’s Family Keeps her Tethered and Fulfilled

Amid all the activities in her life, Gena Lee Nolin has found solace in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she lives with her husband of 20 years, Cale Hulse, a former NHL hockey player, and their two teenage children, Hudson Lee Hulse and Stella Monroe Hulse. Her eldest son, Spencer Michael Fahlman, now 27, maintains a close bond with his step-siblings. Gena was previously married to Spencer’s father, Greg Fahlman, and continues to have a positive relationship with him.

She cherishes spending time with her family, whether doing gymnastics with her kids or relaxing on a Sunday. Gena is deeply involved in her family’s life, from celebrating their achievements to documenting everyday moments. A woman of faith, she believes in God and is raising her children with similar values. While she appreciates her past experiences as a glamorous model and actress, she now focuses on sharing her insights on health, mindfulness, and well-being.

