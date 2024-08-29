Traci Bingham: Where is Baywatch’s Jordan Tate Now?

The hit TV series ‘Baywatch’ served as a launching pad for many stars who are well-known today, including Pamela Anderson and Jason Momoa. In Hulu’s ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun,’ several key cast members and production staff reflect on the significant impact the series had on their careers and lives. Traci Bingham, one of the series’ most recognizable regulars, also shares her thoughts on what the series has meant to her. Her candid and thoughtful perspective offers valuable insights and highlights the maturity with which she views her past experiences from decades ago.

Traci Bingham Was the First Woman of Color on Baywatch

Traci Bingham joined the Baywatch cast in 1996 as Jordan Tae, making history as the first woman of color to appear in the series. Her arrival was met with immediate acclaim, and she was aware of the context surrounding her role. At the time, the series faced criticism for its lack of ethnic diversity, and her casting was seen as a response to these concerns. Bingham appreciated the opportunity and did not let such opinions affect her excitement about joining the series. She admired Pamela Anderson, a major star in the series before her, and aimed to follow in her footsteps.

Bingham was open about undergoing cosmetic surgery to enhance her appearance. When she saw herself on the series’ posters, she felt that her distinctiveness as a “brown” ‘Baywatch’ star set her apart. Her tenure on the series was notably successful, and she departed in 1998 when significant changes were made to the cast. Bingham developed strong bonds with her castmates and had a memorable experience, one she still reminisces about with fondness. She noted that her role paved the way for numerous opportunities and has enjoyed the fruits of her success ever since.

Traci Bingham is Challenging Herself as an Actor Even Today

Since her time on ‘Baywatch,’ Traci Bingham has worn many hats in the entertainment industry. In 1998, she made headlines by posing for Playboy Magazine, marking a significant career milestone, and continued to work as a fitness model. Over the years, she appeared in several films and TV series, including ‘The Jamie Fixx Show’ in 1999, ‘Malcolm & Eddie’ in 2000, and ‘Girlfriends’ in 2004. More recently, she was cast in ‘Black Widow’ in 2010 and ‘East of Hollywood’ in 2015. She also has a short film, ‘Kiss the Sky,’ set for release and currently in post-production. Traci gained further recognition by appearing on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2006. From TV host to actress, she has explored a wide range of roles and continues to have many more opportunities ahead in her career.

Traci Bingham Lends Her Support to Many Causes

Traci Bingham has significantly impacted the entertainment industry and has also used her platform to advocate for various social causes about which she is passionate. In 2006, during her time on ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ where she was one of the top six contestants, Traci donated her earnings to Families with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy). Families of SMA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research, supporting families, and raising awareness about SMA. This genetic disorder affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, leading to progressive muscle weakness and atrophy. Traci’s decision to donate to this cause was not just for charitable purposes but also as a tribute to her niece, who had passed away due to SMA.

In addition to her contributions to Families of SMA, Traci has also become a spokesperson for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). In this role, she actively works to raise awareness about animal rights and the ethical treatment of animals. She participates in campaigns, promotes a cruelty-free lifestyle, and advocates for legislative changes to protect animals from exploitation and abuse. Through her involvement with PETA, Traci continues to use her influence to champion causes close to her heart, making a difference both on and off the screen.

Traci Bingham Has Been Using Social Media to Her Advantage

Traci Bingham has settled in Beverly Hills, California, where she has built a comfortable and stylish life. Active on social media, Traci uses her platform to showcase her work and personal style, often sharing promotional content for luxury brands like Gucci and Chanel. Her ability to adapt to the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry is evident as she continues to remain relevant and influential. Although she grew up in Massachusetts as the youngest of seven siblings and had few family members nearby, Traci has cultivated a close-knit circle of friends who bring joy and completeness to her life.

In a heartfelt Mother’s Day post in 2024, she expressed how much she misses her mother and cherishes being the youngest, keeping her mother’s legacy alive. Over the years, her personal life has often been the subject of tabloid scrutiny, whether it was her divorce from her second husband, Robb Vallier, in 2001 or her long-term relationship with John Yarbrough. She now prefers to keep her personal life private, focusing on living on her terms.

Read More: Best Surfing Movies and Shows on Netflix