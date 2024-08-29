Michael Newman: Where is Baywatch’s Newmie Now?

Hulu’s ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ reunites many individuals connected to the iconic TV series ‘Baywatch,’ which aired from 1989 to 2001. Michael Newman, who portrays the beloved character Newmie, also appears to discuss his life since the series ended. In these conversations, Newman reflects on the years that have passed, the fun he had during filming, and the lessons he learned from the experience. For fans, seeing and hearing from the man who brought one of their favorite characters to life is a treat.

Michael Newman’s Real-Life Skills Made Him a Star on Set

Appearing on a TV series about lifeguards, Michael Newman was the only actor on set with real-life experience in the field. Before joining Baywatch, he had worked as a professional lifeguard and firefighter and continued to do so even after landing the role. Fellow actors recalled how he occasionally took breaks between shots because he was called to service. Everyone on set admired his dedication to the role, inspiring others to match his professionalism. A natural athlete, his presence motivated those around him, and that drive to excel is how people fondly remember him.

Even the creators, Michael Berk, and Douglas Schwartz, along with producer Matthew Felker, acknowledged that having Michael Newman on set added a level of authenticity that was invaluable. The series was initially conceived to depict the lives of lifeguards, and having a real-life lifeguard like Newman helped bridge the gap between reality and fiction. During the filming, Newman developed a strong friendship with Felker, and even after the series ended, they spent a lot of time together. Newman fondly looks back on that period, cherishing the lessons he learned and the memories they created together.

Michael Newman Dabbled in Real Estate After His Retirement

When Baywatch concluded in 2001, Michael Newman’s reputation as a dedicated and skilled professional was well-established. In addition to being a technical assistant on the series, he also won the 1996 National Lifeguard Ironman Championship. His expertise extended beyond Baywatch, as he began assisting actors in other films, including The Guardian, in which Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Costner portray Coast Guard rescue swimmers. At the same time, he kept working as a firefighter.

However, this was not his long-term plan. Newman had aspirations in real estate and had purchased a home near the location where Baywatch: Hawaii was filmed. In the following years, he bought another nearby house, refurbished it, and sold it at a significant profit. In a 2014 interview, Newman revealed that the earnings from his real estate ventures far exceeded what he made during his time on the series. He candidly admitted that despite being a recurring actor, his payments were less substantial than many might assume.

Michael Newman Has Come to Terms With His Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Newman had hoped to fully embrace his passion for real estate and enjoy a peaceful retirement as an actor in his dream home in Hawaii. He even moved his family there to start this new chapter. However, life took an unexpected turn in 2005 when he began experiencing tremors in his left hand, and his family noticed changes in his movements. Soon after, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 50. Coming to terms with this new reality was challenging for Newman. He had envisioned a future filled with plans alongside his children and grandchildren, and accepting that those dreams were slipping away was a difficult adjustment for him.

Matthew Felker was one of the friends who remained by Michael Newman’s side, offering support and companionship even on tough days. Felker would take Newman swimming whenever he felt up to it. It’s relationships like this, along with his enduring optimism, that has helped Newman maintain a positive outlook over the years. In an interview with People Magazine in 2024, Newman said, “I am cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends. I’m taking life seriously.” He has also come to realize the importance of speaking openly about his condition, believing that raising awareness will generate more interest and drive in finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Michael Newman’s Son is Embracing His Father’s Legacy Today

Michael Newman and his wife, Sarah, have been married for 36 years and have made Pacific Palisades their home in Los Angeles, California. Surrounded by family, Newman finds joy in seeing his son, Chris, following in his footsteps as a lifeguard, bringing a sense of fulfillment and continuity to his life. His daughter, Emily, never misses an opportunity to visit, and his granddaughter, Charlie, holds a special place in his heart. Although Newman has stepped back from social media, with his last post in 2017 receiving much fanfare from his admirers, he keeps a low profile. Despite the challenges he has faced, the love and support from his fans have been a constant source of strength, and Newman remains proud of his life.

