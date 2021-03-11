Created by the father-daughter duo Daniel and Zelda Barnz, ‘Generation’ (stylized as ‘Genera+ion’) is a coming-of-age comedy-drama series that revolves around a group of high-school students living somewhere in California. The show candidly depicts how they explore their sexualities and their pursuit of self-identity, all the while wading through the tricky waters of adolescence. Here is everything you need to know about what occurs in the season premiere of this HBO Max series. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Generation Episode 1 Recap

The prologue shows Naomi (Chloe East) speaking with a yet-to-be-named friend through the bathroom door at a mall. This friend is having a medical emergency, though the exact nature of it isn’t made clear. She proclaims that she is giving birth, but Naomi’s skepticism makes us think it can be something else. The story then shifts to three months earlier.

Chester (Justice Smith) gets a third dress-code violation in a month for coming to school wearing a crop top. He is subsequently sent to the guidance counselor, making him realize that the school now has a new one, Sam Banger (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett). Greta, who hails from a working-class Hispanic family, struggles with body-image and weight issues. She is in love with the talented photographer Riley (Chase Sui Wonders).

Naomi’s twin, Nathan (Uly Schlesinger), is having an affair with her boyfriend and hasn’t told her yet that he is bisexual. Nathan is also Riley’s closest friend. Chester, Greta, and Nathan all get invited to a party at the home of Riley’s affluent parents. The baton of the narrative is passed between the three of them, showing their activities throughout the day leading up to the party and their experiences. The episode’s epilogue is depicted from Riley’s perspective.

Generation Episode 1 Ending: Does Riley Have Romantic Feelings for Nathan?

Possibly. They are obviously best friends, and Riley seems to be extremely protective of Nathan. The two of them seem to be even closer than Nathan and Naomi are. Riley even feels that Naomi hates her because of her close bond with Nathan. Riley reluctantly invites Chester to her party at Nathan’s instance. When he arrives, she asks Chester to treat her friend well. The pilot’s closing scenes reveal that Riley and Nathan often share a bed, though the relationship is likely still platonic.

Why Does Chester Have to See the Guidance Counsellor Again?

Chester is a prominent student-athlete at his school, a star water polo player with a 4.1 GPA. This has given him a sense of invincibility. He knows that his exemplary record gives him a certain leeway at school, and he is not afraid to utilize it to express himself and underscore what he considers the school’s ridiculous policy.

After meeting Sam for the first time, Chester feels instantly drawn towards him. Among the photos he sees in Sam’s office, there is one of him in Tokyo. Sam reveals that the photo is there to remind him that he will never be as lonely as he was in that city. Later, while rooftopping with his friend, Chester takes a photo of himself sitting on the building’s edge and sends it to Sam.

While Chester has sent the photo in the same flirtatious context that he was conversing with Sam earlier, Sam’s counselor’s side understandably gets triggered by this. He has personally experienced the disastrous effect of loneliness on the human psyche and knows that it might lead to depression and suicidal tendencies. He gets Chester’s number from his grandmother and reaches out, arranging another meeting with the youth.

Why Are Nathan and Naomi Fighting?

At their home, the twins show a united front before their devout Christian parents. But much to Naomi’s dismay, their relationship seems to be coming apart. Nathan acts more and more whimsical around her, and she has no idea why. When she discovers that Nathan has received a dick pic, she tries to have a conversation with him about his sexuality, but Nathan seems evasive. It is later revealed that Naomi’s boyfriend, Jack, sent the picture. The fact that he is secretly having an affair with his sister’s boyfriend has made him ashamed and somewhat volatile, which has affected his relationship with his sister.

