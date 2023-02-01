Geno Dacunto My 600-Lb Life Update: Where is He Today?

Since its premiere in 2012, TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life’ has featured numerous severely obese people, normally weighing around 600 pounds, who documented their challenging journey to lose weight as a way to start over and lead healthier lifestyles. Over the years, many individuals have displayed incredible willpower and restraint in their efforts to maintain a healthy weight.

Geno Dacunto, who appeared in season 11 episode 1, also had a similar journey. He tackled various barriers to successfully sail through his journey, which is why his fans might be wondering where he is now. If you’re curious about the same, here’s everything we found out!

Geno Dacunto My 600-lb Life Journey

31-year-old Geno Dacunto from New Haven, Connecticut, lived a painful life because of his massive weight of 684 pounds. Geno Dacunto always had an unhealthy connection with food and frequently used it as a coping mechanism to feel better and more at ease. He claimed that because of his weight, things are growing tougher and more challenging for him every day. In a People exclusive interview, Geno opened up about the daily struggles he faces due to his weight and the physiological and psychological problems caused by the same.

He said, “I use food for comfort just to feel happier. I just want to be full.” The reality TV star revealed his family background is the main cause of his weight and that obesity runs in his family. Coming from an Italian family, Geno believes food runs in their daily lifestyle, where he mentions, “when we eat, we eat in abundance.” While talking about the problems associated with his addiction to food as a coping mechanism, he revealed the impact food has on his body.

Geno said, “Things are getting worse and harder every day because of my weight.” Geno added, “What hurts the most on my body is probably my back, knees and feet.” After he visited Dr. Nowzaradan, the Iranian-American surgeon who has been with the channel since 2012, Geno was told that he would be losing 60 pounds within a month and he must stay on track on his weight loss journey to lead a healthier lifestyle, free from diseases.

His cousin, Nico, stood by him throughout his journey and supported him in losing all the extra weight. In the same interview, Nico said, “He’s very willing to change, and I wanna lose weight with him. I’ll be at his door pushing him.” Thus, after meeting Dr. Nowzaradan, he followed the weight-loss plan well and took all the necessary steps to finally lose 60 pounds in a month, with Nico supporting him throughout.

Where is Geno Dacunto Now?

After seeking help from Dr. Nowzaradan, he was able to go through with his gastric bypass surgery without any issues. After his surgery, Geno’s life changed for the better mentally and physiologically, and he feels better than ever. He has been working as a Chef at Silver Sands restaurant and is busy feeding the best meals to his customers in his hometown of New Haven. Geno has also found his soulmate in Jessica De’Loughery since May 19, 2022, and they are extremely happy and in love with each other. It is likely that Geno is still living with his mother, and we are happy to see him do so great in his journey of weight loss.

Read More: Brandon Scott My 600-lb Life Update: Where Is He Today?