Geno Ploeger: Where is AGT 21 Contestant and Magician Performer Now?

Season 21 of NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ introduced several talented individuals to the viewers. Among them was the magician, Geno Ploeger, who quickly captured the attention of the judges with his impressive sleight of hand performance during the audition. His routine left the panel completely stunned, earning a unanimous “yes” from the judges. Through intensive deliberation, he advanced to the Quarterfinals, where he performed a routine he had built around his grandfather. Geno eventually earned a standing ovation from one of the judges and secured enough votes to place among the Top 5 performers of that night.

Geno Ploeger Turned His Love For Magic Into a Thriving Career

Geno Ploeger’s fascination with magic began when he was just 5 years old. During a Thanksgiving family dinner, his grandfather had performed a simple card trick that left a lasting impression on him and sparked a passion that later shaped his career. It wasn’t too long before Geno began taking magic lessons from a local magic store near his residence. By the time he turned 10, his teacher Brian LeBoeuf’s mentorship had helped him prepare to perform at several birthday parties and conventions. Gradually, Geno realized that through his dedication, he could become a part of the magic community. Around the same time, he watched Mat Franco win season 9 of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Watching Mat’s success as a magician completely transformed Geno’s perspective. He began attending magic conventions, studying the craft, and dedicated several hours to practice. Shortly after, Geno began professionally performing at local events, restaurants, and house parties. When he was 13, his family relocated to Anthem, Arizona. However, the sudden move proved to be a setback for him, as he had just begun to establish himself as a magician in Wisconsin. Hence, Geno once again began focusing on expanding his client list in a new setting. During one of his trips to Las Vegas, Nevada, he attended a headline show of Mat Franco.

During the headline show, Geno was invited onto the stage by Mat, giving the former a well-deserved opportunity for another close experience. Ultimately, the rising magician began taking on several gigs to perform around the world. Although the COVID-19 pandemic brought live events to a standstill, it didn’t stop Geno from quickly adapting to the circumstances. He notably created a virtual, highly interactive magic show. That helped him perform for employees at multiple renowned companies, including Target, Comcast, USAA, Salesforce, and Santander Bank. Moreover, Geno was selected as a member of the Society of American Magicians’ Star of Tomorrow program for a short period.

Geno Expands His Reach Through Magic Shows and Content Creation

After beginning his professional journey as a magician in November 2009, he has been exploring other opportunities. In 2022, he enrolled at Arizona State University and began pursuing a double major in Marketing and Acting. Simultaneously, he reached a significant milestone in his career at the International Brotherhood of Magicians conference’s Close-Up competition, during which he became the winner. Geno went on to win the same contest a second time, becoming one of the youngest magicians to receive the title. In 2024, he became an intern for Mat, further expanding his magic skills. By 2026, Geno had graduated from Arizona State University. Moreover, he has continued to perform at various private events, corporate functions, and weddings, among other occasions.

Beyond that, Geno attended the Lance Burton Teen Seminar, where he received the Bill Cook Award for Leadership and Community Spirit. He has also built a distinctive presence as a magician across social media. As of writing, he has garnered a large fanbase of over 434.1K followers on TikTok and a community of more than 41.5K followers on Instagram. On both platforms, Geno regularly shares glimpses of his professional endeavors and personal journey. In July 2025, he performed at The Magic Castle in Hollywood, California, alongside several other young magicians, and is also an active member of the organization. By October of that same year, he collaborated with Penguin Magic Shop.

In November 2025, Geno attended the premiere of ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ in Arizona. Throughout 2026, Geno continued sharing his skills through several public appearances. In February, he once again collaborated with Penguin Magic Shop. Four months later, it was followed by another partnership with other renowned magicians. On August 18, Geno showcased his skills at Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Welcome event. The following month, he announced that he would perform a live show at the Tempe Improv comedy club on October 18. He also maintains a personal website featuring his press appearances, contact information, and the services he offers.

Geno Has Taken the Next Step Forward in His Relationship with Sierra Boyd

Family has always been an important anchor in Geno’s life, and his journey into magic began with a cherished memory of his grandfather. The contestant’s passion for magic eventually helped him develop a close bond with his grandfather. Apart from that, Geno maintains an incredible relationship with his mother, Becky Ploeger. He considers her one of his biggest supporters as she always cheers him on at every step of his life. He currently maintains a personal Instagram page, which serves as a window into another side of his world.

Geno found his soulmate when he met Sierra Boyd, and they began dating on April 22, 2022. Over the years, their bond has grown through their shared adventures and experiences. From visiting pumpkin patches for Halloween to watching sunsets at the beach, they have made it a habit of turning ordinary moments into lasting memories. In March 2023, the pair jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, where they enjoyed the region’s natural beauty and the lively culture. From time to time, Geno and Sierra enjoy cheering for their favorite football teams at the stadium. By July 2025, they walked hand in hand through the romantic streets of Paris, France.

Geno and Sierra reached a massive milestone in their personal lives in April 2026 when he finally popped the question. She also announced her engagement to Geno on her Instagram page, celebrating the moment with the words, “Leveled up to fiancé status.” Occasionally, the duo makes their way to the beach, enjoying the sound of the crashing waves. In his free time, Geno enjoys immersing himself in the serenity of nature. However, it is essential to note that he has chosen to keep further information about his personal life out of prying eyes.

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