George Dijmărescu: How Did Lhakpa Sherpa’s Ex-Husband Die?

While Nepali-born Lhakpa Sherpa is most known as the woman to have summited the highest peak in this world a record total of ten times, her journey to reach there wasn’t easy at all. Whether it be the fact she has no formal education, hasn’t been officially trained, or her personal issues stemming from her union with Gheorghe “Gerorge” Dijmărescu, she had to face it all. This has actually been carefully explored in Netflix’s ‘Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa,’ wherein this mountaineer opens up about her traumas here for the very first time.

George Dijmărescu Had Early Traumas of His Own

It was back in 1961 that George was in a small community in southwestern Romania by the name of Turcinesti, only to find himself stuck in a nation under the rule of dictator Nicolae Ceaușescuh. Therefore, when he was 25, the soldier fled his communist-ruled homeland so as to secure a different, more opportunistic life for himself – he sadly didn’t even have a chance to say goodbye to his parents. To make his escape successful, though, he had to swim across the Danube while avoiding guards – if caught, there was a high possibility he’d lose his life.

George ultimately made it to Yugoslavia before rushing to Italy, from where he was granted political asylum in the United States – he soon settled in New England, where his brother joined him too. It was here that he developed a passion for climbing high points, all the while establishing a construction/contracting business with his brother. The money he earned here is what he devoted to his interest in climbing, just to end up scaling Mount Everest for the very first time in 1998 at the age of 37.

George Dijmărescu Was Allegedly Quite Violent

It was in 2000 when George first came across Lhakpa Sherpa in her tea shop in Kathmandu, Nepal, only to quickly become interested and also be rejected. She spoke little English at the time, but she told him through a friend she’d be willing to see how things go with him if he returned the very next year, and he did – that’s the first time the couple scaled Mount Everest together. They soon tied the knot, settled in his base in Connecticut, eventually welcomed two daughters into their world, and continued pursuing their passion, only for things to change in 2004.

That’s when the couple was involved in another expedition to Everest alongside locals from New England, including a journalist by the name of Michael Kodas, who went as a member of Hartford Press to cover the story. According to his accounts in the paper, his 2008 book ‘High Crimes: The Fate of Everest in the Age of Greed,’ and the documentary, George was a short-tempered, domineering, and abusive man. In fact, per his witness accounts, George punched his wife so hard following an argument that she lost consciousness, following which he could even be heard saying, “Get this garbage out of here” – he even took pictures as evidence.

Lhakpa herself has since come forward too, alleging her husband initially came across as a big, strong, protective angel, only to soon turn into a monster who used the same force to hurt her. He was apparently physically violent with not just her but also once slapped her sister and often threatened that if she ever left him, he would “first I will kill you, and then the girls, and then myself.” Ultimately, though, when a 2012 incident ended with her in the hospital, a social worker almost immediately recognized the signs and took Lhakpa and their two daughters to a local shelter. They thus legally separated, following which the divorce proceedings began.

George Dijmărescu Died of Cancer in 2020

George did fight Lhakpa for the custody of their daughters, but with her testimonies of him hurting her, ultimately forbidding her to climb and just stay at home, and other violent behavior, the judge sided with her. The fact even their eldest daughter Sunny expressed clear fear of him was another aspect the judge noted, right along with the fact that his sole argument for custody was the fact his ex was not formally educated and still couldn’t read or write in any language. What he didn’t know was that the presiding judge’s parents were immigrants, and his mother didn’t have any schooling either.

It was on January 5, 2015, that the judge gave the ruling to dissolve Lhakpa and George’s marriage, stating, “It was clear to the court that the husband treated the wife more like chattel than a human being; someone more suitable for the rigors of carrying loads than raising children. Ms. Sherpa embodies all the qualities of first-generation immigrants to the United States seeking a better life for themselves and their children.” The sole custody was granted to Lhakpa shortly after, only for George’s cancer to soon come back – he’d briefly fought with it in the early 2010s but had managed to go into remission. This time, though, he lost the battle – the nine-time Everest summiteer died in September 2020 at the age of 58.

