Georgie Grasso: Where is the Baker Now?

In the 15th season of the long-running ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ we get acquainted with a new batch of passionate yet amateur bakers who go head-to-head against one another for the title of Best Amateur Baker. As they compete in a series of challenges that test their baking skills, the contestants strive to impress the two judges — Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. One of the bakers who left a lasting impression on the judges and the audience alike is Georgie Grasso, who did quite well on each round and baked some delicious desserts.

Georgie Grasso is Efficiently Balancing Fame and Profession

While it is natural for many to assume Georgie Grasso must be cashing in on the newfound fame she has received thanks to her innate talent and artistry that she showcased on the show, that doesn’t appear to be the case. While she is quite grateful for the opportunity and the platform the baking show offered her and many other skillful bakers, the 34-year-old doesn’t plan on leaving her day job and shifting to full-time baking as a career. For the uninitiated, Georgie is associated with the Hywel Dda Health Board and works as a Paediatric Nurse at Glangwili Hospital in in Carmarthen, Wales. She is a part of the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and excels at taking care of the little bundles of joys across the UK and beyond.

From what we can tell, Georgie used to take customized orders online and seemingly offline as well. However, she has ceased the business for quite some time. While she does engage in baking decadent desserts for her family, friends, and other loved ones from time to time, the home cook has revealed that she doesn’t plan on resuming selling her baked goods for business purposes anytime soon. Having said that, she has shared that she might set up a one-off stall for the locals to relish her delectable treats at a market someday.

Georgie Grasso Has Embraced Her Italian Roots and Stays Devoted to Her Family

Around 1990, Georgie Grasso was brought into the world by her caring parents, who provided her with a loving and supportive household. She is half-Italian from her father’s side and half-Welsh with a bit of a brummy. The only daughter in the family, she is the eldest of all her siblings — 3 brothers (including a set of twins). She has a Calabrian dialect and used to be fluent in Italian, but often forgets certain words as she doesn’t “speak it every day anymore.” While growing up, she used to spend a lot of time helping her Nonna Rosa in the kitchen while she cooked for the family. That’s how she developed a love for food and the art of cooking.

Over the years, Georgie embraced her Italian roots, refined her cooking skills, and utilized the tips and techniques she inherited in her childhood to evolve into the passionate cook she is today. The multi-talented personality is a family woman through and through. No matter how packed her schedule is, Georgie always makes time for her family, especially during the holidays. She shares a close-knit bond with all of them, including her extended relatives, and looks forward to sharing meals, participating in quizzes, or simply chatting with them at the next family gathering.

Georgie Grasso’s World Revolves Around Her Husband and Three Kids

Georgie Grasso living the country life along with her husband, likely named Kristian, and kids in her charming Welsh farmhouse in Carmarthenshire in the southwestern part of Wales. Their farm also has nearly a dozen chickens and about two ducks. Although she has chosen to keep the details about her husband and their wedding private, we know that the two are proud parents to two adorable boys, Blake and Aiden, a beautiful daughter, Imogen, and three fur babies — two dogs and a cat. The eldest child is likely a teenager in grade 8 or 9, whereas the other two are pre-teens. Since the latter two spend most of their time with their mother, they not only assist her in her baking or gardening sessions but have also learned a few skills from her.

Blake, who is 4 years old, enjoys plucking fresh fruits, such as blueberries, from their garden or baking treats like jammy dodgers. Meanwhile, Imogen is more detail-oriented and often lends a hand in decorating the cakes or stuffing the pipings with cream. She even baked a sponge cake by herself in January 2024. Georgie’s “mini-me” also won a medal at the 2024 annual youth festival, Urdd National Eisteddfod. The mother of three often takes the kids out for a fun day out. In the year 2024 itself, they enjoyed a sunny picnic at the beach as well as a visit to The National Botanic Garden of Wales.

Georgie Grasso: Navigating Grief, ADHD and Mental Health Advocacy

Georgia lives with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and has been dealing with complications arising from it for a long time. She is a Mental Health advocate and uses her social media profile as a platform to raise awareness about ADHD and other mental health conditions. While she does share the wholesome bits from her familial life on her social handles, motherhood hasn’t been a smooth ride for her. In October 2024, she shared an elaborate post wherein she opened up about navigating grief since dealing with stillbirth in 2021. Georgie’s little girl, Avery Rose Wright, was stillborn at 25 weeks in March 2021. It left a lasting impact on her life, something she still struggles to deal with. Every year, on her heavenly birthday, the baker pours her feelings in a note.

In March 2024, she wrote, “… I often wonder what life would be like with you here, you are so missed every day darling girl.” She further added, “You have made me into the strong, resilient, courageous person I am today, I have completely transformed who I am since having you, I’ve been through the depths of the ditches and have come out on top, and now say I am happy with who I am and am totally well, and for that I thank you, but I really wish you could of stayed.” Though Avery’s time in this world was limited, she is forever alive in the hearts of her parents. Furthermore, Georgie proudly honors her memory by wearing a mother-daughter necklace that has her hand and footprint as well as a tattoo.

Georgie Grasso’s Not-So-Secret Obsession and Other Interests

Georgie Grasso is quite active on social media and her profile is packed with snippets of all aspects of her life. The self-proclaimed cannoli connoisseur’s passion for cooking/baking takes center stage on Instagram as she shares new, easy, and innovative recipes, ranging from cookies, pies, puddings, bread, and rolls to mouth-watering cakes and pastries, with the world. She is quite proud of her extraordinary collection of ceramics and tableware, which includes 94+ mugs.

A huge Potterhead, she loves to enjoy watching movies and shows from the comfort of her couch. Her favorite time of the year is the Fall season, when she decorates the house with everything Autumn-esque and dons a jaw-dropping Halloween get-up. She is also a fan of the gifts of nature and loves to forage edible treats from the fields, her garden, and her trips. In her downtime, she loves to relax with her husband and babies and hang out with her friends.

Read More: Is The Great British Bake Off Scripted or Real?