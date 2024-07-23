Ghostbusters Frozen Empire: Is Repossessed a Real Internet Show?

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ depicts Raymond Stanz operating his New York City bookstore, Ray’s Occult Books, with his helper Podcast, and occasionally Phoebe Spengler. The retired Ghostbuster spends his days helping people learn more about the occult and spiritual occurrences that manifest in their ordinary lives. However, in addition to his job as a store owner, Ray also runs an internet show with producer/intern, Podcast, named ‘Repossessed,’ where he evaluates the psychic presence of ghosts in people’s belongings. The show allows him to examine paranormal possessions and determine whether they should be sent away to the Paranormal Research Center for extraction!

Repossessed is Not a Real Show

‘Repossessed’ is a fictional Internet show in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.’ It was crafted by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman while drafting the screenplay for the film. In the narrative, Raymond utilizes his extensive knowledge of psychic phenomena and access to paranormal detection equipment to dramatically evaluate the presence of spirits in people’s common everyday possessions. He is aided in his efforts by Podcast, who helps Raymond stay up-to-date with modern-day technology and its trappings. Their partnership keeps the show relevant and exciting and reaches a wider audience through the internet, which the former Ghostbuster needs help navigating, particularly on the live-streaming end of things.

The central premise of ‘Repossessed’ can be found in real-life paranormal TV shows like 2016’s ‘Deadly Possessions.’ In the show, creator Zak Bagans embarks on a quest to gather artifacts in each episode that have been linked with supernatural incidents in the past. All the collected relics are subsequently put on display in his Las Vegas museum. Over the episodes, Bagans investigates cursed dolls, haunted mirrors, mysterious cauldrons, and other alleged paranormal artifacts that have a dark and grisly past attached to them. While ‘Repossessed’ may have a similar conceit, the Internet show is on a much smaller scale, as evidenced by the presence of an inexperienced intern/producer helping Raymond manage the gig, separating it from ‘Deadly Possessions.’

In many ways, ‘Repossessed’ is simply a live broadcast of customers requesting Raymond’s services to extract spirits from their belongings. Ultimately, it is likely that the retired Ghostbuster hosts the show as a means to stay in touch with his past, which he has lost connection to. Furthermore, it also serves a functional purpose owing to Raymond’s work at the Paranormal Research Center. In the event that he comes upon a psychically charged possession owned by an ordinary citizen, he can send it to the Research Center, where the spirit may be studied and extracted from the belongings. In this manner, his show serves a dual purpose, both from a business standpoint as well as the furtherance of paranormal studies. Regardless of its implied advantages, ‘Repossessed’ is fictional and doesn’t air in real life.

